Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Deluxe Edition will include DLC pass, soundtrack & art book Those who pre-order City of the Wolves in any form will also get Terry Bogard's OG costume as a free bonus.

SNK intends to launch Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves in April 2025, and ahead of the festivities, the developer has also revealed a solid-looking Deluxe Edition for the game. Set to launch as a physical edition for North American and European players, the Deluxe Edition will feature access to the Season Pass 1 content, a physical soundtrack, an artbook, stickers, and more.

SNK announced the details of the Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Deluxe Edition in a post on the developer’s website this week. Set to launch alongside digital editions on April 24, 2025, the Deluxe Edition is a physical copy that includes a variety of bonus goodies. This is the Special Edition of City of the Wolves (which comes with Season Pass 1 content included) and comes in double-sided steelbook. It also comes with a map of South Town, a two disc soundtrack, two sheets of stickers, and a 100-page art book.

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves' Deluxe Edition will include the Special Edition version of the game, which includes Season Pass 1 content with Chun-Li and Ken from Street Fighter.

One small, but cool destail revealed alongside the City of the Wolves Deluxe Edition was that any pre-order will get players Terry Bogard’s bonus costume, which pays homage to his original vest and baseball cap look.

Terry Bogard's original look is available as a free pre-order bonus for those who order Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves early.

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves is set to feature Ken and Chun-Li from Street Fighter in its first season DLC, which itself makes the Special Edition of the game look worthwhile. It’s also going to be a mainstage game at EVO 2025.

With the launch of the game coming in April, there’s still plenty more to see out of Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves. Stay tuned to the topic for more updates and details as we prepare for the launch this spring.