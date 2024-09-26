New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Street Fighter's Ken and Chun-Li are coming to Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

The iconic Street Fighter characters will join City of the Wolves in the Season 1 Pass.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
SNK
1

SNK and Capcom have a long history of collaboration, with the most recent example being the addition of Terry Bogard and Mai Shiranui in Street Fighter 6. With the next installment in the SNK series, City of the Wolves, arriving next spring, Capcom is returning the favor. Street Fighter’s Ken and Chun-Li are coming to Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves.

SNK and Capcom announced the collaboration in a trailer at Tokyo Game Show. It doesn’t show gameplay, but we do get a glimpse at their character models. Ken and Chun-Li will join the City of the Wolves roster as part of the Season 1 Pass. Ken will arrive in the summer, with Chun-Li following in the winter.

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves launches on April 21, 2025. For more roster updates between now and then, be sure to bookmark our topic page dedicated to the fighting game. Make Shacknews your home for everything FGC.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

