Street Fighter's Ken and Chun-Li are coming to Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves The iconic Street Fighter characters will join City of the Wolves in the Season 1 Pass.

SNK and Capcom have a long history of collaboration, with the most recent example being the addition of Terry Bogard and Mai Shiranui in Street Fighter 6. With the next installment in the SNK series, City of the Wolves, arriving next spring, Capcom is returning the favor. Street Fighter’s Ken and Chun-Li are coming to Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves.

SNK and Capcom announced the collaboration in a trailer at Tokyo Game Show. It doesn’t show gameplay, but we do get a glimpse at their character models. Ken and Chun-Li will join the City of the Wolves roster as part of the Season 1 Pass. Ken will arrive in the summer, with Chun-Li following in the winter.

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves launches on April 21, 2025. For more roster updates between now and then, be sure to bookmark our topic page dedicated to the fighting game. Make Shacknews your home for everything FGC.