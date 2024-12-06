Evening Reading - December 6, 2024

Hello, Shacknews. The year's almost over and we're marching forward to 2025. It's time for another round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

Around the Gaming Horn

Here's some rapid-fire news to wrap up your week.

CALL OF DUTY LEAGUE IS BACK 🚨

TUNE IN 👉 https://t.co/wmB1gxuPFf pic.twitter.com/LIh7hXLZHx — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) December 6, 2024

The Call of Duty League's latest season is underway.

You might have noticed that Escape Simulator is on sale on Steam this weekend. That appears to be because there's a new sequel on the way, just announced earlier today.

We’re glad to see so many of you enjoying #DragonQuest III HD-2D Remake! 💙 pic.twitter.com/zgDdEWSXPp — DRAGON QUEST (@DragonQuest) December 6, 2024

And Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake: 2 million served.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in Bubbletron

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

Thinking with portals

this is insane bro what pic.twitter.com/lLbEgs8W7b — Neb | 🏳️‍🌈 (@NebsGoodTakes) December 6, 2024

On your left!

Old tomes

The Sears description of The Legend of Zelda from its 1987 debut is "Gather crystals to stop warlords" and that kinda owns



[image or embed] — Frank Cifaldi (@frankcifaldi.bsky.social) December 5, 2024 at 6:58 PM

The Sears catalog always led to treasure, even if it wasn't always accurate in that treasure's description.

Nothing but the Hotfix

The Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition is ripe for speedrunning, so let's dive in..

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

This week in Shaqnews (and Chucknews)

The Inside the NBA crew take on the Suspect Challenge.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

There's only one segment worth discussing this week. We have to talk about the end of the New Day as we know them. It's the saddest thing you'll see this week.

Tonight in video game music

Marvel Rivals is out now, so let's start our journey with the official music video from Chrissy Costanza.

Tonight in video game music

Marvel Rivals is out now, so let's start our journey with the official music video from Chrissy Costanza.