Weekend Console Download Deals for Dec. 6: PlayStation 30th anniversary

The smoke has cleared from Black Friday. There isn't a whole lot on sale this weekend, but PlayStation is celebrating its 30th anniversary and that's certainly something to have a big sale over. Go check out the best from PlayStation and enjoy whatever discounts you can find.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
- PlayStation 30th Anniversary Sale
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition - $39.59 (34% off)
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut - $29.39 (58% off)
- Returnal - $29.39 (58% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 - $29.39 (58% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Gold Edition - $74.99 (25% off)
- EA SPORTS College Football 25 Deluxe Edition - $59.99 (40% off)
- EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 Deluxe Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 25 Ultimate Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- Undisputed WBC Edition - $59.99 (25% off)
- Tekken 8 Deluxe Edition - $69.99 (30% off)
- Animal Well - $19.99 (20% off)
- V Rising - $29.99 (25% off)
- Unicorn Overlord - $35.99 (40% off)
- Hitman World of Assassination - $27.99 (60% off)
- Lords of the Fallen - $27.99 (60% off)
- Darkest Dungeon 2 - $29.99 (25% off)
- Bloodborne Complete Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Dredge - $14.99 (40% off)
- The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe - $14.99 (40% off)
- Shadow of the Colossus - $9.99 (50% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night + Rondo of Blood - $3.99 (80% off)
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the PlayStation PlayStation 30th Anniversary Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- It Takes Two - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Aliens: Dark Descent - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Temtem - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition - $15.99 (80% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 Deluxe Edition - $22.49 (50% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Find the best DLCs and add-ons for your games with the Xbox Beyond Black Friday Sale.
- EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 - $34.99 (50% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 25 - $34.99 (50% off)
- NHL 25 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $6.99 (90% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $5.99 (90% off)
- The Crew Motorfest - $17.99 (70% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $5.99 (85% off)
Nintendo Switch
- Ubisoft Holidays Sale
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Complete Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gold Edition - $29.69 (67% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - $13.99 (65% off)
- Just Dance 2025 Deluxe Edition - $38.99 (35% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - Uno Party! Mania - $2.99 (40% off)
- More from the Nintendo Ubisoft Holidays Sale.
- EA SPORTS FC 25 Ultimate Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Dredge Complete Edition - $31.99 (20% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Legendary Edition - $39.59 (64% off)
- We Love Katamari REROLL + Royal Reverie Special Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Dec. 6: PlayStation 30th anniversary