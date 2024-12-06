Weekend PC Download Deals for Dec. 6: Steam Autumn Sale aftermath

That empty barren landscape that you see before you is the leftovers of a sales bonanza throwdown. The Steam Autumn Sale has come to an end, but there are still a few leftover deals to be had on games like Frostpunk 2, Palworld, and Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster. On top of that, there are a few free weekends to experience on Steam, including Cities: Skylines 2 and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege.

The big sales are also done everywhere else, but there are still values to be found. Humble Bundle, specifically, has some incredible bundles of great games this week, including one featuring the top cozy games of the year and a fresh one featuring the best of LEGO.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code DEC15 to save 15% off the regular retail price of any PC game. Exclusions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of December, you'll receive Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, Old World, Atlas Fallen: Reign of Sand, Crime Boss: Rockay City, The Invincible, Moonstone Island, Inkulinati, Venba, and Monster Prom 3: Monster Roadtrip. These activate on Steam. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $15 or more to get LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, LEGO DC Super-Villains, LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham, LEGO Jurassic World, LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens, LEGO Worlds, LEGO The Incredibles, The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame, LEGO Marvel's Avengers, LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes, LEGO The Hobbit, LEGO Harry Potter Years 5-7, The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes, LEGO Batman: The Videogame, LEGO The Lord of the Rings, LEGO Harry Potter Years 1-4, and The LEGO Movie Videogame. These activate on Steam.

Pay $5 or more to get Rusty's Retirement and Minami Lane. Pay $10 or more to also receive Spirit City: Lofi Sessions. Pay $22 or more to also receive The Ranch of Rivershine, Fae Farm, and Little Kitty, Big City. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 or more to get DOOM and Crysis Remastered. Pay $14 or more to also receive Prey and Crysis 2 Remastered. Pay $19 or more to also receive Crysis 3 Remastered, Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster, and System Shock. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 or more to get LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga, LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean The Video Game, LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures, LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues, LEGO Star Wars 3: The Clone Wars, The Curse of Monkey Island, The Secret of Monkey Island Special Edition, Monkey Island 2 Special Edition, Indiana Jones and The Emperor's Tomb, Star Wars: Empire At War Gold Edition, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Star Wars Galactic Battlegrounds Saga, Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition, Star Wars Republic Commando, and Star Wars Rebellion. These activate on Steam.

Pay $5 or more to get Friends vs Friends, Pizza Possum, Star Renegades, and Kingdom Two Crowns. Pay $10 or more to also receive Kingdom Two Crowns: Norse Lands DLC, Norco, Kingdom Eighties, Sable, and Mr. Sun's Hatbox. Pay $15 or more to also receive Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley, SKALD: Against the Black Priory, and Dome Keeper Deluxe Edition. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Steam

