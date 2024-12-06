Weekend PC Download Deals for Dec. 6: Steam Autumn Sale aftermath

That empty barren landscape that you see before you is the leftovers of a sales bonanza throwdown. The Steam Autumn Sale has come to an end, but there are still a few leftover deals to be had on games like Frostpunk 2, Palworld, and Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster. On top of that, there are a few free weekends to experience on Steam, including Cities: Skylines 2 and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege.
The big sales are also done everywhere else, but there are still values to be found. Humble Bundle, specifically, has some incredible bundles of great games this week, including one featuring the top cozy games of the year and a fresh one featuring the best of LEGO.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop - FREE until 12/12
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - FREE until 12/12
- Prime Gaming Freebies (sorted by expiration date)
- Priest Simulator: Vampire Show - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- Snakebird Complete - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- Tales from the Borderlands - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- Killing Floor 2 - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/18)
- Morbid: The Seven Acolytes - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/25)
- Super Meat Boy - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/25)
- The Eternal Cylinder - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/1)
- No Straight Roads - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/1)
- STASIS: BONE TOTEM - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/22)
- Steep - $4.49 (85% off)
- House of Golf 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
Fanatical
- Frostpunk 2 [Steam] - $31.49 (30% off)
- Silent Hill 2 [Steam] - $52.49 (25% off)
- Symphonia [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- V Rising [Steam] - $25.71 (27% off)
- Flock [Steam] - $15.32 (23% off)
- Dave the Diver [Steam] - $14.69 (27% off)
- Core Keeper [Steam] - $14.69 (27% off)
- River City Girls 2 [Steam] - $12.39 (69% off)
- The Forgotten City [Steam] - $4.99 (80% off)
Gamebillet
- Planet Coaster 2 [Steam] - $39.49 (21% off)
- Elden Ring [Steam] - $44.49 (26% off)
- Farming Simulator 25 [Steam] - $37.29 (25% off)
- Tekken 8 [Steam] - $39.99 (43% off)
- Ready or Not [Steam] - $33.99 (32% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $36.95 (38% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $27.99 (44% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $33.99 (43% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $24.99 (58% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Dark Souls 3 Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $44.95 (47% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $23.95 (60% off)
- Human: Fall Flat [Steam] - $6.00 (70% off)
Gamersgate
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess [Steam] - $35.99 (28% off)
- Dragon's Dogma 2 [Steam] - $35.90 (49% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories [Steam] - $21.59 (28% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $18.75 (62% off)
- Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition [Steam] - $26.99 (46% off)
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy [Steam] - $26.99 (46% off)
- Tekken 8 [Steam] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $27.00 (55% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Gravity Circuit [Steam] - $6.37 (63% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection [Steam] - $4.50 (77% off)
GamesPlanet
- Unknown 9: Awakening [Steam] - $21.99 (56% off)
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess [Steam] - $35.99 (28% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions [Steam] - $16.49 (45% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy [Steam] - $16.49 (73% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Death's Door [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- The Talos Principle 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Prime Gaming Freebies (sorted by expiration date)
- 9 Years of Shadows - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- Cursed to Golf - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- Dishonored Definitive Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- Hell Pie - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- Showgunners - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- Blade of Darkness - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/18)
- Chasm: The Rift - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/18)
- The Falconeer - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/18)
- Kerbal Space Program - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/18)
- Tomb Raider: Anniversary - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/18)
- Ghost Song - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/25)
- Overcooked! Gourmet Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/25)
- Riot: Civil Unrest - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/25)
- Mafia: Definitive Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/31)
- BioShock Remastered - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/8)
- Close to the Sun - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/8)
- Duck Paradox - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/8)
- Monster Train - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/22)
- Pumpkin Jack - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/22)
- Moonscars - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 2/19)
- Cult of the Lamb - $12.49 (50% off)
- Death's Door - $4.99 (75% off)
- Loop Hero - $3.74 (75% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- Alpha Protocol - $14.99 (25% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code DEC15 to save 15% off the regular retail price of any PC game. Exclusions apply.
- Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster [Steam] - $34.79 (30% off)
- Silent Hill 2 [Steam] - $54.59 (22% off)
- Castlevania Dominus Collection [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Farming Simulator 25 [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Frostpunk 2 [Steam] - $35.99 (20% off)
- Gravity Circuit [Steam] - $6.80 (60% off)
- Ebenezer and the Invisible World [Steam] - $10.99 (45% off)
- Party Animals [Steam] - $9.00 (55% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of December, you'll receive Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, Old World, Atlas Fallen: Reign of Sand, Crime Boss: Rockay City, The Invincible, Moonstone Island, Inkulinati, Venba, and Monster Prom 3: Monster Roadtrip. These activate on Steam. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $15 or more to get LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, LEGO DC Super-Villains, LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham, LEGO Jurassic World, LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens, LEGO Worlds, LEGO The Incredibles, The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame, LEGO Marvel's Avengers, LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes, LEGO The Hobbit, LEGO Harry Potter Years 5-7, The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes, LEGO Batman: The Videogame, LEGO The Lord of the Rings, LEGO Harry Potter Years 1-4, and The LEGO Movie Videogame. These activate on Steam.
Pay $5 or more to get Rusty's Retirement and Minami Lane. Pay $10 or more to also receive Spirit City: Lofi Sessions. Pay $22 or more to also receive The Ranch of Rivershine, Fae Farm, and Little Kitty, Big City. These activate on Steam.
Pay $10 or more to get DOOM and Crysis Remastered. Pay $14 or more to also receive Prey and Crysis 2 Remastered. Pay $19 or more to also receive Crysis 3 Remastered, Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster, and System Shock. These activate on Steam.
Pay $10 or more to get LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga, LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean The Video Game, LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures, LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues, LEGO Star Wars 3: The Clone Wars, The Curse of Monkey Island, The Secret of Monkey Island Special Edition, Monkey Island 2 Special Edition, Indiana Jones and The Emperor's Tomb, Star Wars: Empire At War Gold Edition, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Star Wars Galactic Battlegrounds Saga, Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition, Star Wars Republic Commando, and Star Wars Rebellion. These activate on Steam.
Pay $5 or more to get Friends vs Friends, Pizza Possum, Star Renegades, and Kingdom Two Crowns. Pay $10 or more to also receive Kingdom Two Crowns: Norse Lands DLC, Norco, Kingdom Eighties, Sable, and Mr. Sun's Hatbox. Pay $15 or more to also receive Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley, SKALD: Against the Black Priory, and Dome Keeper Deluxe Edition. These activate on Steam.
- Chivalry 2 [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Killing Floor 2 [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $8.00 (60% off)
- The Crew Motorfest - $22.00 (70% off)
Steam
- Frostpunk 2 - $35.99 (20% off)
- Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster - $39.99 (20% off)
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes - $18.74 (25% off)
- Dungeons of Hinterberg - $14.99 (50% off)
- Palworld [Steam Early Access] - $22.49 (25% off)
- ASKA [Steam Early Access] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Cities: Skylines 2 - $39.99 (20% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 12/8)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 12/8)
- NBA 2K25 - $31.50 (55% off)
- SteamWorld Heist 2 - $16.49 (45% off)
- Another Crab's Treasure - $19.79 (34% off)
- Lies of P - $35.99 (40% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide - $19.99 (50% off)
- Aliens: Dark Descent - $17.99 (55% off)
- No Man's Sky - $23.99 (60% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Stray - $17.99 (40% off)
- Outer Wilds - $14.99 (40% off)
- Escape Simulator - $9.99 (50% off)
- Days Gone - $12.49 (75% off)
- River City Girls 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Gang Beasts - $7.99 (60% off)
- American Truck Simulator - $4.99 (75% off)
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Dec. 6: Steam Autumn Sale aftermath