Evening Reading - November 29, 2024 (Black Friday)

Hello, Shacknews. Thanksgiving is over and we're on the tail end of Black Friday. All that's left is a round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Shack Together took a week off in observance of Thankgiving in America.

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the Gaming Horn

Here's some rapid-fire news to wrap up your week.

Take a look at Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 1.

Dauntless: Awakening roars to life on December 5th. You’ve been waiting, and the dawn of a new era will soon be upon us. Are you ready for it? pic.twitter.com/L88aSQeuKV — Dauntless (@PlayDauntless) November 28, 2024

Dauntless is about to kick off a new era on December 5 with Awakening.

We've just reached 5 million players on #SpaceMarine2! 🥳 🔥🔥



It is our duty to extend a huge thanks to you all for continuing to provide feedback on the game, creating content, and showing your love and support.



The Emperor protects every single one of you! ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/daE1fSwMf4 — Focus Entertainment (@Focus_entmt) November 29, 2024

And Space Marine 2 has reached 5 million served.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in Bubbletron

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

Black Friday ads featuring a football game

Another NFL game ends in an absolute debacle, and the Chiefs escape again. Here's the complete sequence as called by Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit on Amazon Prime Video ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Tq2kmgpYz0 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 29, 2024

Just another wild ending in the NFL.

Laserbeak

2015: New Zealand held a vote to change their flag due to its similarity to Australia's, leading to the submission of the iconic 'Lazer Kiwi' flag. Designer Lucy Gray said her inspiration was that "Australia has a lot of animals that can kill you, so New Zealand should get one too"



[image or embed] — Batshit Australia (@batshit-auspol.bsky.social) November 29, 2024 at 5:05 PM

Can someone put this into a video game or something?

Nothing but the Hotfix

Sly Cooper has come out to play.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

This week in Shaqnews

Always here for clowning on Ben Simmons.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

The Bloodlines are about to collide and Roman Reigns has desperately turned to CM Punk for help.

Tonight in video game music

It's been a minute since FamilyJules has come around and his latest medley features 50 short clips all welded together.

That's it for the last Friday Evening Reading for November! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!