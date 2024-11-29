Shack Chat: What was your best Black Friday 2024 find?

This is a bit of a grab bag topic, but it's also not. Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year and while we're not ones to gleefully feed the capitalist machine, sometimes it's nice to save a few bucks on essentials... or on some toys. For this weekend's Shack Chat, we're showing off our best finds on this Black Friday and we'd love for you to share your best deals with us.

Question: What was your best Black Friday 2024 find?

UREVO Under Desk Treadmill - Ozzie Mejia, Senior Walker

This deal just popped up today on Amazon. For somebody like me who doesn't get many steps in outside of event days, this is a must-have. Make sure to get the blood flowing in those legs and don't settle into a sedentary lifestyle. I've been in the market for an under-desk treadmill for a while and it's nice to see that I found something affordable.

Viofo A229 Pro dashboard cam - TJ Denzer, Safety-concious



Source: Amazon

Believe it or not, my household had a little car wreck this week, right before Thanksgiving. We’re fine and the car will be fine because we have good insurance. Still, the jerk that hit us sped off as fast as they could, and we weren’t able to get any of their info, and that always makes things more complicated. Worst of all, it happened to our nicer car that we just got this year (isn’t that just the way it goes?).

Hence the case for my pick. I can’t have my very nice expensive things being destroyed by silly people that don’t want to take responsibility for their horrible mistakes. That’s not okay, so I consider a dash cam on the good car an investment. I hope the fellow who hit our car is happy with their dented SUV. They’re the last person that’s going to get away with that because they just so happened to do on Black Friday week when there’s actually sales on this stuff.

I guess in the end, that last bit, the timing, is actually somewhat of a silver lining.

A Fridge - Asif Khan, CEO/EIC/EIEIO - Looking to upgrade his kitchen

My refrigerator is on its last legs. There are busted drawers, the water dispenser has stopped working, and it is beyond time for me to replace it. This has me scouring home improvement store websites for sweet deals. Hopefully I will have found my next fridge by the time this article goes live and it will be a solid deal. Other than that, I bought some N95 masks for 40% off on Amazon.

Roomba - Bill Lavoy, CEO of Carter Hydro Dam

A few years ago I picked up a Roomba on Black Friday, or maybe it was Cyber Monday. I don’t recall, but I didn’t buy it for myself. I bought it for my mother, who nicknamed her robot vacuum “Rosie” and to this day tells me stories about all the shenanigans that Rosie gets up to.

Protein & Creatine Monohydrate - Sam Chandler, Buff Santa Time



Source: PranaOn

I’m a simple man, I see my favorite protein go on sale and I stock up. I see creatine come back in stock, and I pick up a couple of extra tubs. This year’s Black Friday sale was pretty stellar, so I managed to get enough to last me until the new year. Let the Christmas gains flow.

A New TV and more - Steve Tyminski, Gotta be good to get me to go out on Black Friday!

Usually, I try to not go out on Black Friday, but the last few years, I have actually done pretty well on the day after Thanksgiving. This year I think I’m going to try and find a new television for my bedroom. I have been using the same one for a long time and it’s starting to show some wear and tear. It’s my TV as well as another computer monitor as well as what I play my games on during the Stevetendo Show. It’s time for a change. Then my parents are looking for a new refrigerator and we have been looking for quite some time. My Dad also wants a new leaf blower and we think we found a good deal at Lowe’s for one. Combine that with maybe me going out of my way to grab a PlayStation 5 and you have my shopping list for the worst day of the year to go out shopping. I’m sure there’s more but these are all I can think of right now.

Those were our best finds on Black Friday. Maybe we'll do even better on Cyber Monday. What did you find during this big shopping day? We welcome you to join the conversation in the comments below or jump over to the Official Shacknews Community Discord.