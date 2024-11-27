New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - November 27, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Double XP is back in Black Ops 6!

Gotta love a long weekend.

How 90s and 00s kids discovered Nosferatu

5-year-old me was so confused.

Happy 20th anniversary to Dragon Quest 8

One of the greatest RPGs of all time.

The Minnesota Vikings sign Daniel Jones

Is Minnesota becoming the new home of fizzled-out New York athletes?

BTS look at the next Mission: Impossible

Movie of the year incoming.

Cyberpunk 2077's newest cinematic

Glad that they were able to right the ship on this one. Phenomenal game.

New Minecraft content on the way

Still probably the greatest game of all time.

No Man's Sky now has Very Positive status on Steam

Never thought I'd see this all the way back in 2016.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo
Taking the prompts on Bubbletron and really holding space with those.
Source: Universal Pictures

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

