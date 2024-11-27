Evening Reading - November 27, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Double XP is back in Black Ops 6!

Now live in #BlackOps6, just in time for 2XP Weekend:



▪️ Prop Hunt

▪️ Nuketown 24/7

▪️ Stakeout 24/7

▪️ And yes... Hardcore Stakeout 24/7 😈 pic.twitter.com/HbF8tvcGT8 — Treyarch (@Treyarch) November 27, 2024

Gotta love a long weekend.

How 90s and 00s kids discovered Nosferatu

this was my first introduction to nosferatu pic.twitter.com/Xts9g2qa1N — 𝖍𝖆𝖓𝖓𝖆𝖍 (@sinist3rgore) November 25, 2024

5-year-old me was so confused.

Happy 20th anniversary to Dragon Quest 8

Happy 20th Anniversary to Dragon Quest VIII pic.twitter.com/LWPgXxZVde — DQRIVALS (@dqrivalsart) November 27, 2024

One of the greatest RPGs of all time.

The Minnesota Vikings sign Daniel Jones

Is Minnesota becoming the new home of fizzled-out New York athletes?

BTS look at the next Mission: Impossible

Suiting up for the impossible. #MissionImpossible – The Final Reckoning pic.twitter.com/v9EtG5qx3Q — Mission: Impossible (@MissionFilm) November 26, 2024

Movie of the year incoming.

Cyberpunk 2077's newest cinematic

Glad that they were able to right the ship on this one. Phenomenal game.

New Minecraft content on the way

The pale garden awaits your presence on December 3 for our upcoming game drop: The Garden Awakens!



Follow glowing trails of eyeblossoms, take on the creaking, or create something grand with resin blocks. Learn more: https://t.co/7DY96jMV4x pic.twitter.com/w8Iad9esGk — Minecraft (@Minecraft) November 27, 2024

Still probably the greatest game of all time.

No Man's Sky now has Very Positive status on Steam

Holy shit you guys - it happened 🥳



ALL REVIEWS: Very Positive 😍



Thank you Thank you Thank you❤️



You have no idea what this means to us 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Go0uyZHZA6 — Sean Murray (@NoMansSky) November 27, 2024

Never thought I'd see this all the way back in 2016.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

What are you up to tonight?