Evening Reading - November 27, 2024

- Softbank adds another $1.5 billion to OpenAI investment
- Elon Musk says he will create an AI video game studio
- Balatro's mobile version has made over $4 million since launch
- Baldur's Gate 3 will add cross-play and 12 new subclasses in 2025
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Double XP is back in Black Ops 6!
Now live in #BlackOps6, just in time for 2XP Weekend:— Treyarch (@Treyarch) November 27, 2024
▪️ Prop Hunt
▪️ Nuketown 24/7
▪️ Stakeout 24/7
▪️ And yes... Hardcore Stakeout 24/7 😈 pic.twitter.com/HbF8tvcGT8
Gotta love a long weekend.
How 90s and 00s kids discovered Nosferatu
this was my first introduction to nosferatu pic.twitter.com/Xts9g2qa1N— 𝖍𝖆𝖓𝖓𝖆𝖍 (@sinist3rgore) November 25, 2024
5-year-old me was so confused.
Happy 20th anniversary to Dragon Quest 8
Happy 20th Anniversary to Dragon Quest VIII pic.twitter.com/LWPgXxZVde— DQRIVALS (@dqrivalsart) November 27, 2024
One of the greatest RPGs of all time.
The Minnesota Vikings sign Daniel Jones
QB Daniel Jones plans to sign with Minnesota Vikings after clearing waivers. (via @rapsheet, @tompelissero, @cameronwolfe) pic.twitter.com/dJ28WMfqHj— NFL (@NFL) November 27, 2024
Is Minnesota becoming the new home of fizzled-out New York athletes?
BTS look at the next Mission: Impossible
Suiting up for the impossible. #MissionImpossible – The Final Reckoning pic.twitter.com/v9EtG5qx3Q— Mission: Impossible (@MissionFilm) November 26, 2024
Movie of the year incoming.
Cyberpunk 2077's newest cinematic
Glad that they were able to right the ship on this one. Phenomenal game.
New Minecraft content on the way
The pale garden awaits your presence on December 3 for our upcoming game drop: The Garden Awakens!— Minecraft (@Minecraft) November 27, 2024
Follow glowing trails of eyeblossoms, take on the creaking, or create something grand with resin blocks. Learn more: https://t.co/7DY96jMV4x pic.twitter.com/w8Iad9esGk
Still probably the greatest game of all time.
No Man's Sky now has Very Positive status on Steam
Holy shit you guys - it happened 🥳— Sean Murray (@NoMansSky) November 27, 2024
ALL REVIEWS: Very Positive 😍
Thank you Thank you Thank you❤️
You have no idea what this means to us 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Go0uyZHZA6
Never thought I'd see this all the way back in 2016.
