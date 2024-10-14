Vesper's Host loot table - Destiny 2 Take a look at the Vesper's Host loot table to see all of the weapons and armor as well as the encounters where they drop.

Vesper’s Host challenged players with its Contest Mode and now that the dust is settled, players are diving in to chase the available loot. With three main loot drop points, farming the right encounter will be important for those players chasing a specific roll of a certain weapon.

Vesper’s Host loot table

Vesper's Host loot table Encounter 1

Activation Encounter 2

Raneiks Unified Encounter 3

Corrupted Puppeteer VS Chill Inhibitor (Stasis Heavy Grenade Launcher) VS Chill Inhibitor (Stasis Heavy Grenade Launcher) Ice Breaker (Exotic Sniper Rifle) VS Gravitic Arrest (Void Fusion Rifle) VS Gravitic Arrest (Void Fusion Rifle) VS Gravitic Arrest (Void Fusion Rifle) VS Velocity Baton (Void Grenade Launcher) VS Pyroelectric Propellant (Arc Auto Rifle) VS Pyroelectric Propellant (Arc Auto Rifle) Arms Helm VS Velocity Baton (Void Grenade Launcher) Chest Arms Chest Legs Legs Legs

Like the dungeon before it, there isn’t a lot of loot in Vesper’s Host. There are only four unique Legendary weapons to collect, and they’re all spread fairly evenly across the three encounters. The easiest one to farm will be VS Chill Inhibitor, which looks to drop from each encounter. The other three weapons only drop from two encounters each, so good luck getting the rolls you want. Take a look at our Vesper’s Host guide for help clearing the latest dungeon.

Some lucky players will receive Icebreaker after defeating the last boss in Vesper's Host.

It remains to be seen which weapons from Vesper’s Host become the must-have drops like Indebted Kindness and Cold Comfort from the dungeons before it. However, refer back to this Vesper’s Host loot table as you chase the god rolls you want. Take a look at our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more information.