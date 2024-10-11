Vesper's Host guide - Destiny 2

Vesper’s Host is the dungeon included with the Destiny 2: Revenant release. This dungeon launched in October 11, 2024, and tasked players with venturing back to Europa to take on a familiar location reminiscent of the Deep Stone Crypt. This Vesper’s Host walkthrough will guide you through the entire dungeon, explain encounter mechanics, and ideal boss DPS options.

Vesper’s Host Table of Contents

Vesper’s Host Contest Mode & Power

The Orbital Tournament emblem is awarded to players that complete Vesper's Host on Contest Mode within the first 48 hours.

Source: Bungie

Vesper’s Host is the first dungeon in Destiny 2 history to include a Contest Mode that is available for the first 48 hours on its release on October 11, 2024. After the first three teams cleared the dungeon on Contest Mode, the Normal Mode was made available. Any player that completes the dungeon on Contest Mode will receive the Orbital Tournament emblem.

In order to be ready for the dungeon, players will need to be at 1985 Power in order to be at the level cap for all encounters. Take a look at our max Power guide for information on the Power grind.

How to start Vesper’s Host

Visit Spider in the Last City and collect the Rogue Network quest from him to be able to launch Vesper's Host.

Source: Shacknews

You must have the Rogue Network quest from Spider in order to start Vesper’s Host. Spider is currently available in the Last City social hub. With the quest in your inventory, you will be able to launch the dungeon.

Activation

The goal of the Activation encounter is to find and activate panels using the Scanner and Operator buffs within the time limit. Activating a correct set of panels will cause nuclear cores to coalesce. You will need to collect three nukes and bring them back to the center room. To start the encounter, interact with the sphere.

Scanner and Operator buffs work similarly to how they do in Deep Stone Crypt and Operation: Seraph’s Shield. Scanner will let a player see panels and interaction points highlighted and the Operator buff will let another player shoot them. Picking up a buff starts a debuff timer. If you still have Scanner/Operator when the timer expires, you will die.

Defeat enemies and search for panels on the walls. The player with Scanner will need to call out which panels are not highlighted. The player with Operator must shoot all correct panels in an area, if done correctly the message, “A nuclear core begins to coalesce.” Shoot the wrong one and it will instantly kill you.

Collect the nuke from the room and return it to the starting area. You will now need to repeat this two more times in two more areas. Once three nukes are deposited, the encounter will finish, the reward chest will spawn to the right, and the progress forward will unlock.

Encounter 2

Under construction...

Encounter 3

Under construction...

Once the final boss of the Vesper’s Host dungeon is defeated, make sure you loot the chest to claim your rewards. There will be more to do in Vesper’s Host, including getting its associated Title, so keep an eye on our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more help.