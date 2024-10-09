Evening Reading - October 9, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- The DOJ may break up Google
- Nintendo reveals Alarmo interactive alarm clock priced at $100 USD
- Tekken World Tour addresses XCC disqualification at Thaiger Uppercut 2024
- Where to farm Angelbreath in Diablo 4
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
If Alarmo had Xenoblade integration
Give me the Kricketune cry on max volume, Nintendo.
Aaron Pierre cast as John Stewart
Welcome to DC, Aaron Pierre. After a long and grueling series of auditions I am absolutely sure we’ve found an incredible John Stewart. #Lanterns pic.twitter.com/1grFjppkQe— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 9, 2024
This is awesome casting. I recommend watching him in Rebel Ridge on Netflix.
Discord water
discord water pic.twitter.com/cb8eXqGPn0— Discord (@discord) October 8, 2024
I took a sip and now I can't stop meowing. What's going on?
The greatest moment in all of cinema?
most days I’m convinced this is the greatest moment in cinema pic.twitter.com/qC3qOBu9mB— Mike Carolla (@SJTimes13) October 7, 2024
I think so.
Jigsaw comes to Fortnite
your final challenge…— SAW (@Saw) October 9, 2024
get humbled by a puppet with a bob. pic.twitter.com/D3nvE7gYCN
I would like to play a game... of Zero Build Trios.
An ungodly fall recipe
No whisk, no reward (🎥: elainecarolskitchen) pic.twitter.com/x9VvGj8imG— Chef Reactions (@ChefReactions) October 8, 2024
Try to guess where this one is going.
Helicopter POV of Vanderbilt students carrying the goalpost to the river
Absolutely dying at the police helicopter night vision of the Vandy goal posts going into the river… the kids tumbling over each ledge 💀 pic.twitter.com/KoXmOnBTc7— Christopher Oven (@Chris_Oven) October 8, 2024
These folks were dunk as hell.
Grimace on the subway
Oh it’s Grimace on the 7 train 💜🚇 pic.twitter.com/9P9E84kYHY— Jen Chung (@jenchung) October 8, 2024
I've seen weirder things on the subway.
