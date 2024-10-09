New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - October 9, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

If Alarmo had Xenoblade integration

Give me the Kricketune cry on max volume, Nintendo.

Aaron Pierre cast as John Stewart

This is awesome casting. I recommend watching him in Rebel Ridge on Netflix.

Discord water

I took a sip and now I can't stop meowing. What's going on?

The greatest moment in all of cinema?

I think so.

Jigsaw comes to Fortnite

I would like to play a game... of Zero Build Trios.

An ungodly fall recipe

Try to guess where this one is going.

Helicopter POV of Vanderbilt students carrying the goalpost to the river

These folks were dunk as hell.

Grimace on the subway

I've seen weirder things on the subway.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie A Deux.
Bubbletron is a far better use of your time than watching the new Joker movie.
Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola