Evening Reading - October 9, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

If Alarmo had Xenoblade integration

Give me the Kricketune cry on max volume, Nintendo.

Aaron Pierre cast as John Stewart

Welcome to DC, Aaron Pierre. After a long and grueling series of auditions I am absolutely sure we’ve found an incredible John Stewart. #Lanterns pic.twitter.com/1grFjppkQe — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 9, 2024

This is awesome casting. I recommend watching him in Rebel Ridge on Netflix.

Discord water

I took a sip and now I can't stop meowing. What's going on?

The greatest moment in all of cinema?

most days I’m convinced this is the greatest moment in cinema pic.twitter.com/qC3qOBu9mB — Mike Carolla (@SJTimes13) October 7, 2024

I think so.

Jigsaw comes to Fortnite

your final challenge…



get humbled by a puppet with a bob. pic.twitter.com/D3nvE7gYCN — SAW (@Saw) October 9, 2024

I would like to play a game... of Zero Build Trios.

An ungodly fall recipe

No whisk, no reward (🎥: elainecarolskitchen) pic.twitter.com/x9VvGj8imG — Chef Reactions (@ChefReactions) October 8, 2024

Try to guess where this one is going.

Helicopter POV of Vanderbilt students carrying the goalpost to the river

Absolutely dying at the police helicopter night vision of the Vandy goal posts going into the river… the kids tumbling over each ledge 💀 pic.twitter.com/KoXmOnBTc7 — Christopher Oven (@Chris_Oven) October 8, 2024

These folks were dunk as hell.

Grimace on the subway

Oh it’s Grimace on the 7 train 💜🚇 pic.twitter.com/9P9E84kYHY — Jen Chung (@jenchung) October 8, 2024

I've seen weirder things on the subway.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Bubbletron is a far better use of your time than watching the new Joker movie.

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.