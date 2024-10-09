Tekken World Tour addresses XCC disqualification at Thaiger Uppercut 2024 Bandai Namco Esports will now allow Chinese competitors, reimburse affected players, and invite XCC to compete in a Last Chance qualifier.

What recently should have been another stop on the road of Tekken World Tour 2024 turned into a controversy over a competitor that was disqualified for not being from an eligible country for the tournament series, but Bandai Namco has now worked to make things right. Following the unfair DQ of Chinese player Chen "XCC" Ruolin at Thaiger Uppercut 2024, Bandai Namco’s esports division has made a statement in regards to correcting this issue, as well as reimbursing all players affected.

XCC made waves last week when, at the Thaiger Uppercut 2024 event in Bangkok, a qualifying stop on the Tekken World Tour 2024 roadmap, he made a solid run through the tournament to make it just outside the Top 8. Unfortunately, he was then disqualified because the rules at the time were that China was an ineligible country for qualifying in the Tekken World Tour, as reported by VG247. Bandai Namco Esports has since worked to correct the issue. Not only will Chinese players now be eligible to compete in the Tour, but players effected will be reimbursed for travel and lodgings, and XCC will be invited to play in the Tekken World Tour Last Chance Qualifier in December 2024.

The Tekken World Tour 2024 series has been an awesome set of events for Tekken fans around the world. Unfortunately, the TWT 2024 rules state that there are specific eligible countries that can compete and China was not among them before now. Given that every nation has its own rules for competition, prizing, public events, and representation, Bandai Namco has to go through the red tape to ensure there won’t be issues with the nations it deems eligible. No doubt, whatever was holding China back from being eligible was settled quickly in the wake these recent events.

It looks, then, like Bandai Namco will do right by XCC. As we watch to see how Tekken World Tour 2024 plays out, stay tuned for more Tekken updates and coverage here at Shacknews.