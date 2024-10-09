Where to farm Angelbreath in Diablo 4 Angelbreath is a vital resource in Diablo 4, and this is how to get it.

A new season in Diablo 4 means a new hunt for Angelbreath. Maybe you are a veteran looking for a refined farm, or maybe you are a returning player wondering how to get as much of this stuff as possible; either way, this guide will help you out.

Where to farm Angelbreath in Diablo 4



First up, there is a new addition to the game in the Vessel of Hatred expansion that can be very beneficial: the Mercenary, Subo. After you unlock the Den and complete Subo’s quest, he will return to the Den, and you can hire him to accompany you.

Subo has a skill that will highlight all nearby plant nodes on the map for you, making it much easier to find and harvest them, resulting in far more Angelbreath. The best time to pick Angelbreaths is, frankly, all the time, so this is a great option and will help you keep your stocks nice and high.

When it comes to targeted farming, Helltides are still one of the best ways to farm Angelbreath. Your focus should be on public events that can reward up to 10 Angelsbreath each. These will be marked on your map by glowing circles.

Make sure that you are also farming Cinders so that you can open the locked Helltide quests, as doing so will reward you with a handful of Angelbreath. Finally, anytime you see a small skull item on the minimap, it is a powerful enemy called a Harbinger. Head over to it and give it a kicking to get even more Angelbreath.

Unfortunately, there is no set farming route to take as the placements of all these things will keep changing roughly every hour or so.

