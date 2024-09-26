Evening Reading - September 26, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

"You Blitz All Night!"

Remember the Titans? I do.

Happy The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom release day

The artists did Zelda dirty on these wanted posters strewn across Hyrule.

Just setting the table for all the ways to solve puzzles today. Happy The Legend of Zelda: #EchoesofWisdom launch day! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ynf8kDMk2j — Doug Bowser (@thetruebowser) September 26, 2024

Hey, look! Doug Bowser did something!

This official artwork is so cool!

~AND HERE'S ZELDA WITH THE FOLDING CHAIR!~ pic.twitter.com/ms7A6yX3va — Stoic Seraphim (@Stoic_Miiverse) June 18, 2024

Cat detects tastiness

The pause was a “damn, this is good moment”🤣 pic.twitter.com/rqdoZjFtwL — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) September 24, 2024

That eureka moment was adorable.

Oh no, doggie!

someone help him please pic.twitter.com/XgoCs6DDKt — Doglover (@puppiesDoglover) September 23, 2024

Bath time can be traumatic.

Eminem's full Hall of Fame speech shouts out 100+ legends

Not mentioned: Sean Combs.

Bird pops off after winning

I love how he basically pops off after winning! pic.twitter.com/TZDsPz4Z0m — Corvids Daily (@DailyCorvids) September 19, 2024

Silly bird.

Justice for Geoff!

We must break our beloved God Emperor of Video Games out of Palworld jail! Someone get Nintendo on the phone!

The Athletics play the team's final game in Oakland

The Athletics are playing in front of a sold out crowd for the final time in Oakland. pic.twitter.com/ofTWEtXabP — ESPN (@espn) September 26, 2024

It hurts to lose a team.

Oakland has lost three teams.

Oakland losing the Athletics, Warriors, and the Raiders is everything wrong with the business of professional sports. Nothing more deflating than losing your team. pic.twitter.com/OU0Tw0Bxvj — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) September 26, 2024

I know how Oakland fans feel today, and it sucks.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for September 26, 2024. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.