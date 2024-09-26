Evening Reading - September 26, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom review: Reverberations of courage
- Balatro Mobile is a threat to my free time and productivity
- Street Fighter's Ken and Chun-Li are coming to Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
- Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro 75% review: Customizable, compact, and costly
- Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince on PC completes the experience
- Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii somehow brings pirate fun to the modern day
- Metaphor: ReFantazio Prologue Demo launches today on consoles and PC
- Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns' story somehow makes anarchy boring
- EA Sports FC 25 review: Not an ideal role model
- Tomomi Sano is the first woman to direct a Legend of Zelda title
Condé Thank You Song & Dance #Zelda #NintendoSwitch #TheLegendOfZeldaEchoesOfWisdom pic.twitter.com/AwCY8NITt9— Shacknews (@shacknews) September 26, 2024
"You Blitz All Night!"
Remember the Titans? I do.
Happy The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom release day
【手配書】— ゼルダの伝説 (@ZeldaOfficialJP) September 24, 2024
裂け目を作り出した犯人だと疑われ、ハイラルのお尋ね者となってしまったゼルダ姫。あちこちで似顔絵つきの手配書が張り出されています。#ゼルダの伝説 #知恵のかりもの pic.twitter.com/NAadtRc7K8
The artists did Zelda dirty on these wanted posters strewn across Hyrule.
Just setting the table for all the ways to solve puzzles today. Happy The Legend of Zelda: #EchoesofWisdom launch day! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ynf8kDMk2j— Doug Bowser (@thetruebowser) September 26, 2024
Hey, look! Doug Bowser did something!
『ゼルダの伝説 知恵のかりもの』本日発売。#ゼルダの伝説 #知恵のかりもの pic.twitter.com/GR54t55Uen— ゼルダの伝説 (@ZeldaOfficialJP) September 26, 2024
This official artwork is so cool!
~AND HERE'S ZELDA WITH THE FOLDING CHAIR!~ pic.twitter.com/ms7A6yX3va— Stoic Seraphim (@Stoic_Miiverse) June 18, 2024
Cat detects tastiness
The pause was a “damn, this is good moment”🤣 pic.twitter.com/rqdoZjFtwL— Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) September 24, 2024
That eureka moment was adorable.
Oh no, doggie!
someone help him please pic.twitter.com/XgoCs6DDKt— Doglover (@puppiesDoglover) September 23, 2024
Bath time can be traumatic.
Eminem's full Hall of Fame speech shouts out 100+ legends
Not mentioned: Sean Combs.
Bird pops off after winning
I love how he basically pops off after winning! pic.twitter.com/TZDsPz4Z0m— Corvids Daily (@DailyCorvids) September 19, 2024
Silly bird.
Justice for Geoff!
We’ve got @geoffkeighley locked up! pic.twitter.com/CJUn6wqp0E— Bucky | Palworld 🔜 Tokyo Game Show (@Bucky_cm) September 26, 2024
We must break our beloved God Emperor of Video Games out of Palworld jail! Someone get Nintendo on the phone!
The Athletics play the team's final game in Oakland
The Athletics are playing in front of a sold out crowd for the final time in Oakland. pic.twitter.com/ofTWEtXabP— ESPN (@espn) September 26, 2024
It hurts to lose a team.
September 26, 2024
Oakland has lost three teams.
Oakland losing the Athletics, Warriors, and the Raiders is everything wrong with the business of professional sports. Nothing more deflating than losing your team. pic.twitter.com/OU0Tw0Bxvj— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) September 26, 2024
I know how Oakland fans feel today, and it sucks.
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
