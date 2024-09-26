New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - September 26, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

"You Blitz All Night!"

Remember the Titans? I do.

Happy The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom release day

The artists did Zelda dirty on these wanted posters strewn across Hyrule.

Hey, look! Doug Bowser did something!

This official artwork is so cool!

Cat detects tastiness

That eureka moment was adorable.

Oh no, doggie!

Bath time can be traumatic.

Eminem's full Hall of Fame speech shouts out 100+ legends

Not mentioned: Sean Combs.

Bird pops off after winning

Silly bird.

Justice for Geoff!

We must break our beloved God Emperor of Video Games out of Palworld jail! Someone get Nintendo on the phone!

The Athletics play the team's final game in Oakland

It hurts to lose a team.

Oakland has lost three teams.

I know how Oakland fans feel today, and it sucks.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for September 26, 2024. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

