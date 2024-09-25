Evening Reading - September 25, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Larry or Luda?

What a random way to go viral. But also, I see the resemblance.

Erika Ishii is the Ghost of Yotei

We are thrilled that Atsu is played by the amazing Erika Ishii!

#GhostOfYotei pic.twitter.com/lYZxM3GhYN — Sucker Punch Productions (@SuckerPunchProd) September 24, 2024

This is awesome! Erika is beyond deserving.

Lamar x Hannah

I never get tired of this account.

Confession of a movie-lover

I like the twenty minutes of trailers before every movie pic.twitter.com/V5ddJ1DscA — Carter 🦍 (@H11mGuy) September 23, 2024

I second this. It's a great hype-builder for my film, and I like seeing trailers on the big screen! Sue me.

Zelda's time in the spotlight

Sorry Link. We're sure you'll figure it out.

Merch at the Nintendo Museum

Nintendo Museum merch pics (many photos in the link) https://t.co/Umn3D41OIp



The Museum opens October 2nd pic.twitter.com/J4cOuyvPo0 — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 25, 2024

I need that Wiimote plushie more than anything.

Andy Dalton revenge game?

Andy Dalton coming out of the tunnel on Sunday to put a nail in the coffin on the Bengals season. pic.twitter.com/bs3wKqRARw — Michael Bell (@avl_mike) September 24, 2024

As a Ravens fan, I'd love nothing more.

Viking trivia

These videos are becoming part of my bedtime ritual.

