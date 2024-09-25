Evening Reading - September 25, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns' story somehow makes anarchy boring
- Assassin's Creed Shadows delayed to February 2025
- Star Wars Outlaws will come to Steam in November with Ubisoft citing soft sales
- Metaphor: ReFantazio Prologue Demo launches today on consoles and PC
- Meta Quest 3S mixed reality headset coming in October
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom review: Reverberations of courage
- Final Fantasy 16 PC port is a bag of mixed goods
- Balatro Mobile is a threat to my free time and productivity
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Larry or Luda?
Who out here posting @LarryLurr pic.twitter.com/BsXfjmCKtK— DanyW/TheWhiteVans (@DanyWWhiteVans) September 24, 2024
What a random way to go viral. But also, I see the resemblance.
Erika Ishii is the Ghost of Yotei
We are thrilled that Atsu is played by the amazing Erika Ishii!— Sucker Punch Productions (@SuckerPunchProd) September 24, 2024
#GhostOfYotei pic.twitter.com/lYZxM3GhYN
This is awesome! Erika is beyond deserving.
Lamar x Hannah
Hannah: Who She Is, by Audrey Flack, 1982, 📸 of @Lj_era8 by @shawn_hubbard pic.twitter.com/KNbmgoThkZ— ArtButMakeItSports (@ArtButSports) September 25, 2024
I never get tired of this account.
Confession of a movie-lover
I like the twenty minutes of trailers before every movie pic.twitter.com/V5ddJ1DscA— Carter 🦍 (@H11mGuy) September 23, 2024
I second this. It's a great hype-builder for my film, and I like seeing trailers on the big screen! Sue me.
Zelda's time in the spotlight
TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/WfHJ9xLWRE— ava (@zeldevil) September 25, 2024
Sorry Link. We're sure you'll figure it out.
Merch at the Nintendo Museum
Nintendo Museum merch pics (many photos in the link) https://t.co/Umn3D41OIp— Wario64 (@Wario64) September 25, 2024
The Museum opens October 2nd pic.twitter.com/J4cOuyvPo0
I need that Wiimote plushie more than anything.
Andy Dalton revenge game?
Andy Dalton coming out of the tunnel on Sunday to put a nail in the coffin on the Bengals season. pic.twitter.com/bs3wKqRARw— Michael Bell (@avl_mike) September 24, 2024
As a Ravens fan, I'd love nothing more.
Viking trivia
These videos are becoming part of my bedtime ritual.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Evening Reading - September 25, 2024