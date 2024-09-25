New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - September 25, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Larry or Luda?

What a random way to go viral. But also, I see the resemblance.

Erika Ishii is the Ghost of Yotei

This is awesome! Erika is beyond deserving.

Lamar x Hannah

I never get tired of this account.

Confession of a movie-lover

I second this. It's a great hype-builder for my film, and I like seeing trailers on the big screen! Sue me.

Zelda's time in the spotlight

Sorry Link. We're sure you'll figure it out.

Merch at the Nintendo Museum

I need that Wiimote plushie more than anything.

Andy Dalton revenge game?

As a Ravens fan, I'd love nothing more.

Viking trivia

These videos are becoming part of my bedtime ritual.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

KÅji Yakusho and Arisa Nakano in Perfect Days.
Make this a perfect day by doing your daily Bubbletron.
Source: Bitters End Inc.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

