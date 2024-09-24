New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - September 24, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Setting expectations for the State of Play

Don't count on any Switch 2 news!

Zelda's signature weapon

I can't wait to hit things with random objects in Echoes of Wisdom.

New story trailer for Sonic x Shadow Generations

Peak storytelling incoming.

First trailer for Sinners

Yes to absolutely everything happening here. Give it to me.

Unicorn Overlord has sold one million copies

Dope game. Glad it found its audience.

Caitlin Clark wins Rookie of the Year

What a year for women's basketball.

New transparent Xbox controllers

My wallet is vibrating in my pocket.

Guy reacts to the Saw plot twist for the first time

Experiencing a movie I love with someone who hasn't seen it before is one of life's joys.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

James McAvoy and Aisling Franciosi in Speak No Evil (2024).
Of course I'm a bloody Bubbletron player!
Source: Universal Pictures

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

