Evening Reading - September 24, 2024

- EA Sports FC 25 review: Not an ideal role model
- Behaviour Interactive acquires Darkest Dungeon developer Red Hook Studios
- Marvel Rivals adds Psylocke to its roster
- Remnant 2: The Dark Horizon DLC sends the sequel off with a bang
- SAG-AFTRA announces strike on League of Legends
- Tekken 8's Heihachi is a snowball character, gaining strength as the match continues
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Setting expectations for the State of Play
This shit is getting ridiculous man 😭 pic.twitter.com/AgpUk6gkC1— Aero (@ActualAero) September 23, 2024
Don't count on any Switch 2 news!
Zelda's signature weapon
~AND HERE'S ZELDA WITH THE FOLDING CHAIR!~ pic.twitter.com/ms7A6yX3va— Stoic Seraphim (@Stoic_Miiverse) June 18, 2024
I can't wait to hit things with random objects in Echoes of Wisdom.
New story trailer for Sonic x Shadow Generations
Peak storytelling incoming.
First trailer for Sinners
Yes to absolutely everything happening here. Give it to me.
Unicorn Overlord has sold one million copies
It’s official - Unicorn Overlord has sold over 1 million units worldwide! ⚔️— Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) September 24, 2024
To celebrate this huge milestone, here is a special Berengaria, Melisandre, and Rosalinde illustration from Vanillaware’s Takashi Noma.
Thank YOU for supporting the Liberation Army! pic.twitter.com/w58pTEPE3Y
Dope game. Glad it found its audience.
Caitlin Clark wins Rookie of the Year
Caitlin Clark is the unanimous Associated Press Rookie of the Year 😤— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) September 22, 2024
📝: https://t.co/5kgjhUxFr3 pic.twitter.com/P2sKxdVFeX
What a year for women's basketball.
New transparent Xbox controllers
Apparently transparent is back— Xbox (@Xbox) September 24, 2024
Cipher Series Top Cases and Chromatic D-pad/paddles are now available for Elite Series 2 controllers with Xbox Design Lab: https://t.co/c81H1XUJVl pic.twitter.com/bxsZEDbClI
My wallet is vibrating in my pocket.
Guy reacts to the Saw plot twist for the first time
I showed my bf SAW and he had no idea about the twist pic.twitter.com/oEZlskQIF0— kourtney🦇 (@__specialkay__) September 24, 2024
Experiencing a movie I love with someone who hasn't seen it before is one of life's joys.
