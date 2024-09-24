Evening Reading - September 24, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Setting expectations for the State of Play

This shit is getting ridiculous man 😭 pic.twitter.com/AgpUk6gkC1 — Aero (@ActualAero) September 23, 2024

Don't count on any Switch 2 news!

Zelda's signature weapon

~AND HERE'S ZELDA WITH THE FOLDING CHAIR!~ pic.twitter.com/ms7A6yX3va — Stoic Seraphim (@Stoic_Miiverse) June 18, 2024

I can't wait to hit things with random objects in Echoes of Wisdom.

New story trailer for Sonic x Shadow Generations

Peak storytelling incoming.

First trailer for Sinners

Yes to absolutely everything happening here. Give it to me.

Unicorn Overlord has sold one million copies

It’s official - Unicorn Overlord has sold over 1 million units worldwide! ⚔️



To celebrate this huge milestone, here is a special Berengaria, Melisandre, and Rosalinde illustration from Vanillaware’s Takashi Noma.



Thank YOU for supporting the Liberation Army! pic.twitter.com/w58pTEPE3Y — Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) September 24, 2024

Dope game. Glad it found its audience.

Caitlin Clark wins Rookie of the Year

Caitlin Clark is the unanimous Associated Press Rookie of the Year 😤



📝: https://t.co/5kgjhUxFr3 pic.twitter.com/P2sKxdVFeX — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) September 22, 2024

What a year for women's basketball.

New transparent Xbox controllers

Apparently transparent is back

Cipher Series Top Cases and Chromatic D-pad/paddles are now available for Elite Series 2 controllers with Xbox Design Lab: https://t.co/c81H1XUJVl pic.twitter.com/bxsZEDbClI — Xbox (@Xbox) September 24, 2024

My wallet is vibrating in my pocket.

Guy reacts to the Saw plot twist for the first time

I showed my bf SAW and he had no idea about the twist pic.twitter.com/oEZlskQIF0 — kourtney🦇 (@__specialkay__) September 24, 2024

Experiencing a movie I love with someone who hasn't seen it before is one of life's joys.

