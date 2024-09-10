New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Space Marine 2 has been played by 2 million players

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has seen a tremendous adoption rate as players rally to fight for the Emperor.

Sam Chandler
Saber Interactive
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has landed and players have embraced the fight for the Emperor with resounding fervor. Focus Entertainment revealed that two million players have already enjoyed crushing Xenos for the good of humanity.

On September 10, 2024, Focus Entertainment took to social media to celebrate the milestone of two million players having joined the fight in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. At the time of writing, Space Marine 2 had a 24-hour peak of 186,199 players on Steam and sits at number six for current players, behind the likes of PUBG: Battlegrounds and Black Myth: Wukong.

Suffice it to say, players have fully embraced the Space Marine sequel with open arms. Our own Greg Burke praised the sequel in his review, touting a bevy of positives like the action, co-op fun, the size and scale of the battles, and the crossplay.

Considering Space Marine 2 has only just released, this likely isn’t the only milestone Saber Interactive will hit with the game’s playercount. If you haven’t already, now might be a great time to join the cause, and while you do, read over our Space Marine 2 page for plenty of guides to ensure victory for the mighty Imperium of Man.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

