Space Marine 2 has been played by 2 million players Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has seen a tremendous adoption rate as players rally to fight for the Emperor.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has landed and players have embraced the fight for the Emperor with resounding fervor. Focus Entertainment revealed that two million players have already enjoyed crushing Xenos for the good of humanity.

TWO MILLION Space Marines have joined the fight to protect the Imperium in #SpaceMarine2. ⚔️



We're so grateful!!💙 pic.twitter.com/ptHVxRKhWQ — Focus Entertainment (@Focus_entmt) September 10, 2024

On September 10, 2024, Focus Entertainment took to social media to celebrate the milestone of two million players having joined the fight in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. At the time of writing, Space Marine 2 had a 24-hour peak of 186,199 players on Steam and sits at number six for current players, behind the likes of PUBG: Battlegrounds and Black Myth: Wukong.

Suffice it to say, players have fully embraced the Space Marine sequel with open arms. Our own Greg Burke praised the sequel in his review, touting a bevy of positives like the action, co-op fun, the size and scale of the battles, and the crossplay.

Considering Space Marine 2 has only just released, this likely isn’t the only milestone Saber Interactive will hit with the game’s playercount. If you haven’t already, now might be a great time to join the cause, and while you do, read over our Space Marine 2 page for plenty of guides to ensure victory for the mighty Imperium of Man.