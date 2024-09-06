New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Street Fighter 6 has sold over 4 million units

Capcom's flagship fighter continues to be a hit seller worldwide as we get ready for SNK's Terry Bogard coming to Street Fighter 6 at the end of September.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Capcom
1

It’s been more than a year since Street Fighter 6 came out, but it’s made an incredible mark on the worldwide fighting game community and shows no signs of stopping. In fact, Capcom just shared a much-deserved brag that Street Fighter 6 has now passed 4 million in unit sales worldwide since it came out. That’s a lot of World Warriors.

Capcom announced the latest sales milestone for Street Fighter 6 on the game’s social media channel today. There, the developer thanked fans for all of their support and engagement with the game since its launch and promised more action and content to come. The second part is actively happening as Terry Bogard makes his way from SNK and the Fatal Fury universe over to Street Fighter 6 at the end of September. Just as well, Mai Shiranui is also coming over from SNK and Elena from Street Fighter 3 is set to arrive in the Year 2 DLC line-up as well.

Of course, it helps that Street Fighter 6 has simply been a stellar chapter in the franchise’s history, bringing some of the most high-quality gameplay and characters Street Fighter has seen in a while. That led it to an impeccable Shacknews review in 2023, and we’ve seen the game in some stellar competition since, including this year’s EVO where it was once again the event headliner.

With that in mind, it looks like Capcom is pretty happy with the turnout as well. As we wait to see what’s next for the game, stay tuned here at Shacknews for further updates and coverage.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola