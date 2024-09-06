Street Fighter 6 has sold over 4 million units Capcom's flagship fighter continues to be a hit seller worldwide as we get ready for SNK's Terry Bogard coming to Street Fighter 6 at the end of September.

It’s been more than a year since Street Fighter 6 came out, but it’s made an incredible mark on the worldwide fighting game community and shows no signs of stopping. In fact, Capcom just shared a much-deserved brag that Street Fighter 6 has now passed 4 million in unit sales worldwide since it came out. That’s a lot of World Warriors.

Capcom announced the latest sales milestone for Street Fighter 6 on the game’s social media channel today. There, the developer thanked fans for all of their support and engagement with the game since its launch and promised more action and content to come. The second part is actively happening as Terry Bogard makes his way from SNK and the Fatal Fury universe over to Street Fighter 6 at the end of September. Just as well, Mai Shiranui is also coming over from SNK and Elena from Street Fighter 3 is set to arrive in the Year 2 DLC line-up as well.

🎉 We're excited to announce that Street Fighter 6 has sold over 4 million units globally! 🎉



Thank you for playing and for helping us reach this milestone! We hope you're excited for the future of SF6 as we intend to release more content and hold more events! pic.twitter.com/VWEztf8IL8 — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) September 5, 2024

Of course, it helps that Street Fighter 6 has simply been a stellar chapter in the franchise’s history, bringing some of the most high-quality gameplay and characters Street Fighter has seen in a while. That led it to an impeccable Shacknews review in 2023, and we’ve seen the game in some stellar competition since, including this year’s EVO where it was once again the event headliner.

With that in mind, it looks like Capcom is pretty happy with the turnout as well. As we wait to see what’s next for the game, stay tuned here at Shacknews for further updates and coverage.