New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Terry Bogard comes to Street Fighter 6 in September 2024

The Legendary Hungry Wolf got a gameplay showcase just ahead of Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024, as well as a release date for his arrival.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

Terry Bogard is finally making his way over from Fatal Fury to Street Fighter 6 this coming September. The star character of SNK’s fighting franchises will be the first ever crossover character in a mainline Street Fighter game, and with him comes his arsenal of hard-hitting kicks, punches, and power moves. He’ll be coming late next month and feature both his original Fatal Fury outfit and his bomber jacket Garou look.

Capcom revealed the release date for Terry Bogard in Street Fighter 6 in Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024’s pre-show. There, we learned that Terry will be launching in SF6 on September 24, 2024. You can see him in full action just below.

<iframe width="1280" height="720" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/PDPhkX2oMmQ?si=mLNq2yuGqxMgjH5F" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen></iframe>

With Terry Bogard set to arrive in Street Fighter 6 in September, stay tuned for more details as they drop, right here on the Street Fighter 6 topic.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola