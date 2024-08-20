Terry Bogard comes to Street Fighter 6 in September 2024 The Legendary Hungry Wolf got a gameplay showcase just ahead of Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024, as well as a release date for his arrival.

Terry Bogard is finally making his way over from Fatal Fury to Street Fighter 6 this coming September. The star character of SNK’s fighting franchises will be the first ever crossover character in a mainline Street Fighter game, and with him comes his arsenal of hard-hitting kicks, punches, and power moves. He’ll be coming late next month and feature both his original Fatal Fury outfit and his bomber jacket Garou look.

Capcom revealed the release date for Terry Bogard in Street Fighter 6 in Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024’s pre-show. There, we learned that Terry will be launching in SF6 on September 24, 2024. You can see him in full action just below.

<iframe width="1280" height="720" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/PDPhkX2oMmQ?si=mLNq2yuGqxMgjH5F" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen></iframe>

With Terry Bogard set to arrive in Street Fighter 6 in September, stay tuned for more details as they drop, right here on the Street Fighter 6 topic.