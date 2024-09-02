Evening Reading - September 2, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

I hope you've all been enjoying your public holiday. Let's take a moment to relax together and watch Simon solve this neat puzzle.

Datto has some thoughts on Destiny 2

Destiny 2, and specifically Bungie, seems to be in a tough spot right now.

Let's learn about planes

I love all the videos that Veritasium does.

More Destiny 2 thoughts!

I agree. We definitely need an idea of what we're doing. What are we fighting for? I need a reason to keep getting back in.

No tax? Sounds like paradise.

How would we pay for roads, though?

An iconic episode of MythBusters

I love that they tested a lot of these theories. But even if what happens in the show isn't possible, it was a heck of a lot of fun.

Do you have a running watch?

I've got quite an old Garmin, and it does the trick. I don't want touch screens on my watch. Physically buttons are way easier to press when running.

Might be Halo time

I'm going to need to check this out.

Retro gaming time

Did you ever have multiple versions of the same game?

