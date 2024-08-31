Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 exact global release times Wondering when you get to drop into Warhammer 40:000 Space Marine 2 and take on the enemy?

Rejoice, brothers, our 13-year journey is almost over. Soon, we can run roughshod over the Tyranids in Warhammer 40,000 Spare Marine 2. You can find all the release times here so you can plan your assault against the enemies of the Emperor.

Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 global release times

The release times depend on which version you have purchased, what platform you plan on playing on, and where you live. It would seem that the machinations of Focus Entertainment are as complex as those of the Inquisition.

If you buy the Gold or Ultra Editions, you will get a couple of days of early access to the title, giving you a chance to get into battle with the Xenos before anyone else. We will run through the early access unlock times for consoles and PC and the full release times below.

Space Marine 2 early unlock time for consoles

Console players will get into the game a little earlier than their PC brethren.

Los Angeles - 6:00 am September 5

Austin - 8:00 am September 5

Bogota - 8:00 am September 5

New York - 9:00 am September 5

Brasilia - 10:00 am September 5

London - 2:00 pm September 5

Paris - 3:00 pm September 5

Cape Town - 3:00 pm September 5

Moscow - 4:00 pm September 5

Riyadh - 4:00 pm September 5

Muscat - 5:00 pm September 5

Singapore - 9:00 pm September 5

Beijing - 9:00 pm September 5

Seoul - 10:00 pm September 5

Tokyo - 10:00 pm September 5

Sydney - 11:00 pm September 5

Auckland - 1:00 am September 6

Space Marine 2 early unlock times for PC

PC players don't have too much to worry about, as you are likely only a couple of hours behind the console players, depending on where you are.

Los Angeles - 9:00 am September 5

Austin - 11:00 am September 5

Bogota - 11:00 am September 5

New York - 12:00 pm September 5

Brasilia - 1:00 pm September 5

London - 5:00 pm September 5

Paris - 6:00 pm September 5

Cape Town - 6:00 pm September 5

Cairo - 7:00 pm September 5

Moscow - 7:00 pm September 5

Riyadh - 7:00 pm September 5

Muscat - 8:00 pm September 5

Singapore - 12:00 am September 6

Beijing - 12:00 am September 6

Seoul - 1:00 am September 6

Tokyo - 1:00 am September 6

Sydney - 2:00 am September 6

Auckland - 4:00 am September 6

Full Game release for both PC and Console

On September 9-10, the game will go live for general release for anyone who has not purchased a special edition will get access.

Los Angeles - 9:00 am September 9

Austin - 11:00 am September 9

Bogota - 11:00 am September 9

New York - 12:00 pm September 9

Brasilia - 1:00 pm September 9

London - 5:00 pm September 9

Paris - 6:00 pm September 9

Cape Town - 6:00 pm September 9

Cairo - 7:00 pm September 9

Moscow - 7:00 pm September 9

Riyadh - 7:00 pm September 9

Muscat - 8:00 pm September 9

Singapore - 12:00 am September 10

Beijing - 12:00 am September 10

Seoul - 1:00 am September 10

Tokyo - 1:00 am September 10

Sydney - 2:00 am September 10

Auckland - 4:00 am September 10

Now that you know when you can jump in and play, be sure to check our Space Marine 2 page for more helpful articles.