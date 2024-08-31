New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 exact global release times

Wondering when you get to drop into Warhammer 40:000 Space Marine 2 and take on the enemy?

Aidan O'Brien
Rejoice, brothers, our 13-year journey is almost over. Soon, we can run roughshod over the Tyranids in Warhammer 40,000 Spare Marine 2. You can find all the release times here so you can plan your assault against the enemies of the Emperor.

Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 global release times

The release times depend on which version you have purchased, what platform you plan on playing on, and where you live. It would seem that the machinations of Focus Entertainment are as complex as those of the Inquisition.

If you buy the Gold or Ultra Editions, you will get a couple of days of early access to the title, giving you a chance to get into battle with the Xenos before anyone else. We will run through the early access unlock times for consoles and PC and the full release times below.

Space Marine 2 early unlock time for consoles

A Space Marine being attacked in Space Marine 2
Image via Focus Entertainment

Console players will get into the game a little earlier than their PC brethren.

  • Los Angeles - 6:00 am September 5
  • Austin - 8:00 am September 5
  • Bogota - 8:00 am September 5
  • New York - 9:00 am September 5
  • Brasilia - 10:00 am September 5
  • London - 2:00 pm September 5
  • Paris - 3:00 pm September 5
  • Cape Town - 3:00 pm September 5
  • Moscow - 4:00 pm September 5
  • Riyadh - 4:00 pm September 5
  • Muscat - 5:00 pm September 5
  • Singapore - 9:00 pm September 5
  • Beijing - 9:00 pm September 5
  • Seoul - 10:00 pm September 5
  • Tokyo - 10:00 pm September 5
  • Sydney - 11:00 pm September 5
  • Auckland - 1:00 am September 6

Space Marine 2 early unlock times for PC

A Space Marine assaults the enemy in Space Marine 2
Image via Focus Entertainment

PC players don't have too much to worry about, as you are likely only a couple of hours behind the console players, depending on where you are.

  • Los Angeles - 9:00 am September 5
  • Austin - 11:00 am September 5
  • Bogota - 11:00 am September 5
  • New York - 12:00 pm September 5
  • Brasilia - 1:00 pm September 5
  • London - 5:00 pm September 5
  • Paris - 6:00 pm September 5
  • Cape Town - 6:00 pm September 5
  • Cairo - 7:00 pm September 5
  • Moscow - 7:00 pm September 5
  • Riyadh - 7:00 pm September 5
  • Muscat - 8:00 pm September 5
  • Singapore - 12:00 am September 6
  • Beijing - 12:00 am September 6
  • Seoul - 1:00 am September 6
  • Tokyo - 1:00 am September 6
  • Sydney - 2:00 am September 6
  • Auckland - 4:00 am September 6

Full Game release for both PC and Console

Taking on a Tyrannid Warrior in Space Marine 2
Image via Focus Entertainment

On September 9-10, the game will go live for general release for anyone who has not purchased a special edition will get access.

  • Los Angeles - 9:00 am September 9
  • Austin - 11:00 am September 9
  • Bogota - 11:00 am September 9
  • New York - 12:00 pm September 9
  • Brasilia - 1:00 pm September 9
  • London - 5:00 pm September 9
  • Paris - 6:00 pm September 9
  • Cape Town - 6:00 pm September 9
  • Cairo - 7:00 pm September 9
  • Moscow - 7:00 pm September 9
  • Riyadh - 7:00 pm September 9
  • Muscat - 8:00 pm September 9
  • Singapore - 12:00 am September 10
  • Beijing - 12:00 am September 10
  • Seoul - 1:00 am September 10
  • Tokyo - 1:00 am September 10
  • Sydney - 2:00 am September 10
  • Auckland - 4:00 am September 10

Now that you know when you can jump in and play, be sure to check our Space Marine 2 page for more helpful articles.

Contributing Guides Editor
Contributing Guides Editor

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

Hello, Meet Lola