Evening Reading - August 30, 2024

Hello, everyone at Shacknews. If you're reading this, you're probably saying, "Seriously, Ozzie? Again?" Yeah, I'm out again, this time at PAX West! That means it's yet another short round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

I'm on site again, so the full Friday edition of Evening Reading comes back next week. No, really! I mean it this time!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in Bubbletron

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

Nothing but the Hotfix

Congratulations to the Frame Fatales team! That's another $118K raised for Malala Fund.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai talks about speedy screen transitions.

This week in Shaqnews

When Shaq passed between Dwight Howard's legs, got the ball back, and threw down the slam 🤯💥 pic.twitter.com/ZgUK1CK2Tk — Fastbreak Hoops (@FastbreakHoops5) August 28, 2024

Shaq enjoyed making other big guys look silly on the court.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Ezio Auditore da Firenze has been watching your work, Mr. Ospreay.

Tonight in video game music

OC ReMix and Nintendo Force have joined forces to create this new tribute album for the late, great Satoru Iwata.

That's it for the last Friday Evening Reading for August!