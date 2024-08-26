New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Games Done Quick's Flame Fatales 2024 ends with $118K raised for Malala Fund

Games Done Quick will next head to TwitchCon for a long marathon weekend.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
Games Done Quick
1

The women of Games Done Quick have just wrapped up an eventful fundraising week. The Frame Fatales crew wrapped up its summer Flame Fatales event with $118,012 USD raised for Malala Fund. With that final total, the team has also surpassed the $1 million milestone across all of its Frame Fatales events.

This year's Flame Fatales featured some of the biggest games of this year and years past. The marathon culminated with Super Mario Odyssey, specifically a fan-favorite category known as Talkatoo%, which requires players to earn Moons as usual, but the order in which they pick them up is determined by Talkatoo, the hint-giving bird perched around every world. CheeseJay managed to complete this run in 1:48:35.

Other runs included Another Crab's Treasure, Splatoon 3: Side Order, and Alan Wake 2, all of which released in the past 12 months. Flame Fatales also continued the trend of recent mainline GDQ events of exhibiting outside-the-box runs, bringing in runners for Rock Band 3, Uno, and The Sims 4. It was during the Bayonetta 3 run on Wednesday evening that the all-women and femmes speedrunning event hit the $1 million lifetime milestone.

The Games Done Quick fun does not end here. While there's no information on next year's Frame Fatales events, GDQ's next big event will land at this year's TwitchCon for Games Done Quick Express. Plus, as revealed at the end of this year's Summer Games Done Quick, Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 will return to Pittsburgh, PA on the week of January 5-12. Those interested in catching up with any runs they might have missed from the past week can head over to the Games Done Quick YouTube channel.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola