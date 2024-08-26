Games Done Quick's Flame Fatales 2024 ends with $118K raised for Malala Fund Games Done Quick will next head to TwitchCon for a long marathon weekend.

The women of Games Done Quick have just wrapped up an eventful fundraising week. The Frame Fatales crew wrapped up its summer Flame Fatales event with $118,012 USD raised for Malala Fund. With that final total, the team has also surpassed the $1 million milestone across all of its Frame Fatales events.

This year's Flame Fatales featured some of the biggest games of this year and years past. The marathon culminated with Super Mario Odyssey, specifically a fan-favorite category known as Talkatoo%, which requires players to earn Moons as usual, but the order in which they pick them up is determined by Talkatoo, the hint-giving bird perched around every world. CheeseJay managed to complete this run in 1:48:35.

Other runs included Another Crab's Treasure, Splatoon 3: Side Order, and Alan Wake 2, all of which released in the past 12 months. Flame Fatales also continued the trend of recent mainline GDQ events of exhibiting outside-the-box runs, bringing in runners for Rock Band 3, Uno, and The Sims 4. It was during the Bayonetta 3 run on Wednesday evening that the all-women and femmes speedrunning event hit the $1 million lifetime milestone.

The Games Done Quick fun does not end here. While there's no information on next year's Frame Fatales events, GDQ's next big event will land at this year's TwitchCon for Games Done Quick Express. Plus, as revealed at the end of this year's Summer Games Done Quick, Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 will return to Pittsburgh, PA on the week of January 5-12. Those interested in catching up with any runs they might have missed from the past week can head over to the Games Done Quick YouTube channel.