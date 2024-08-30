Weekend PC Download Deals for Aug. 30: Humble Summer Spectacular wraps up

Time is running out on one of the biggest summer sales of the year. The Humble Store has games from across various big-time publishers and small indie developers at a good discount. However, just a few days remain, so find your favorite game and grab it right now. Many of those games can be redeemed on Steam.
Elsewhere, Steam is offering the best of the Tales series, the Epic Games Store has free copies of the Fallout Classic Collection and Wild Card Football, GOG.com is going back to school, and what's this over on Gamebillet? Is this a significant discount on Balatro? It sure does look like it!
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Fallout Classic Collection - FREE until 9/5
- Wild Card Football - FREE until 9/5
- Weird West Definitive Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 9/4)
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 9/11)
- Maneater - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 9/18)
- Card Shark - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 9/25)
- Soulstice - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 9/25)
- Loop Hero - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/6)
- Trek to Yomi - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/6)
- KeyWe - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/20)
- Gray Dawn - $2.99 (80% off)
- Townsmen: A Kingdom Rebuilt Complete Edition - $9.98 (63% off)
- Anno 1800 - $14.99 (75% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Monster Hunter Bundle and get 2+ items for $5.50 each, 4+ items for $5.00 each, or 8+ items for $3.75 each. These activate on Steam.
- No Rest for the Wicked [Steam Early Access] - $28.79 (28% off)
- Dragon's Dogma 2 [Steam] - $46.89 (33% off)
- Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition [Steam] - $33.49 (33% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $25.19 (58% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader [Steam] - $32.49 (35% off)
- Dave the Diver [Steam] - $14.69 (27% off)
- Exoprimal [Steam] - $16.79 (72% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Steam] - $13.59 (66% off)
- Axion [Steam] - $13.99 (65% off)
Gamebillet
- Balatro [Steam] - $11.29 (25% off)
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $39.98 (20% off)
- Tekken 8 [Steam] - $44.89 (36% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $23.95 (60% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $36.99 (38% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $18.21 (54% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $20.62 (66% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers [Steam] - $16.37 (73% off)
- Company of Heroes 3 [Steam] - $27.29 (55% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $18.99 (62% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $18.99 (62% off)
- Alien: Isolation [Steam] - $7.27 (82% off)
Gamersgate
- Core Keeper [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader [Steam] - $32.49 (35% off)
- Lords of the Fallen [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy [Steam] - $24.00 (60% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League [Steam] - $21.00 (70% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [Steam] - $12.50 (75% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $9.00 (70% off)
GamesPlanet
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- No Rest for the Wicked [Steam Early Access] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Sins of a Solar Empire 2 [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Core Keeper [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.25 (52% off)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $26.99 (46% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- XCOM 2 [Steam] - $2.99 (95% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- No Man's Sky - $23.99 (60% off)
- Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 8/31)
- Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation + Chronicles - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 8/31)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 9/4)
- SteamWorld Heist - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 9/4)
- Forager - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 9/25)
- Cat Quest 2 - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 10/23)
- Midnight Fight Express - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 10/23)
- Spells & Secrets - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 10/23)
- En Garde! - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/13)
- Hard West 2 - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/13)
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/13)
- Peglin - $13.99 (30% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - $9.99 (75% off)
- Dredge - $14.99 (40% off)
- GRIS - $2.99 (80% off)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer - $2.99 (80% off)
- Alien Isolation: The Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- The Suffering - $1.99 (80% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code AUG15 to get 15% off of all titles. Restrictions apply.
- Core Keeper [Steam] - $12.79 (36% off)
- SteamWorld Heist 2 [Steam] - $23.39 (22% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader [Steam] - $32.49 (35% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut [Steam] - $10.00 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint [Ubisoft] - $10.56 (82% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of August, you'll receive Sifu, High on Life, Gotham Knights, Blacktail, Astral Ascent, Diluvian Ultra, Universe For Sale, This Means Warp, and a 1-month trial of DC Universe Infinite. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $3 or more to get Resident Evil Revelations, Resident Evil, and Resident Evil Revelations 2: Episode 1. Pay $10 or more to also receive the Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition, Resident Evil 0, Resident Evil 4 (2005), Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition, and Resident Evil 6 Complete. Pay $20 or more to also receive Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Resident Evil 2, and Resident Evil 3. Pay $30 or more to also receive Resident Evil Village Gold Edition. These activate on Steam.
Pay $4 or more to get Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition and Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition. Pay $7 or more to also receive Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition and Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Plus Edition. Pay $10 or more to also receive Neverwinter Nights Complete Adventures and Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous. Pay $15 or more to also receive the Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Seasons 1+2 Season Passes and Pathfinder: Kingmaker Season Pass. Pay $35 or more to also receive Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader. These activate on Steam.
Pay $2 or more to get GemCraft: Chasing Shadows. Pay $8 or more to also receive Exodus Borealis, Necrosmith 2, Element TD 2: Tower Defense, and Kingdom Rush Vengeance: Tower Defense. Pay $13 or more to also receive Paper Planet, Isle of Arrows, and Diplomacy is Not an Option. These activate on Steam.
Pay $10 or more to get Immortality, Killer Frequency, Paradise Killer, Call of Cthulhu, The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark, Overboard, and The Darkside Detective. These activate on Steam.
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- The Outlast Trials [Steam] - $26.79 (33% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth [Steam] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Flintlock: Siege of Dawn [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Pacific Drive [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Manor Lords [Steam Early Access] - $29.99 (25% off)
- No Rest for the Wicked [Steam Early Access] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League [Steam] - $20.99 (70% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection [Steam] - $24.50 (30% off)
- Alan Wake 2 [Epic] - $34.99 (30% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Lies of P [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Starfield [Steam] - $46.89 (33% off)
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $53.59 (33% off)
- Remnant 2 [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Payday 3 [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Exoprimal [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Lords of the Fallen [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Cocoon [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Thirsty Suitors [Steam] - $19.79 (34% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 [Steam] - $13.74 (45% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Deceive Inc. [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dredge [Steam] - $16.24 (35% off)
- Darkest Dungeon 2 [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 [Steam] - $16.49 (45% off)
- AEW Fight Forever [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- System Shock [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Dead Island 2 [Steam/Epic] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition [Steam] - $17.49 (75% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Gotham Knights [Steam] - $11.99 (80% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge [Steam] - $16.24 (35% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands [Steam/Epic] - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Card Shark [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Storyteller [Steam] - $9.89 (34% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $11.99 (80% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition [Steam] - $5.99 (85% off)
- Metro Saga Bundle [Steam] - $9.51 (84% off)
- Saints Row Ultimate Franchise Pack [Steam] - $17.99 (64% off)
- Fallout 76 [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Humanity [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Tropico 6: El Prez Edition [Steam] - $17.99 (60% off)
- Gang Beasts [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- Celeste [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- The Humble Store's Summer Spectacular Sale 2024 is going on right now! Find every major deal by publisher:
Ubisoft Store
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Ultimate Edition - $64.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage Master Assassin Edition - $44.99 (50% off)
- Skull & Bones Premium Edition - $36.00 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition - $31.50 (55% off)
- Uno Ultimate Edition - $8.00 (60% off)
Steam
- Core Keeper [Steam Early Access] - $15.99 (20% off)
- The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria - $19.99 (20% off)
- Another Crab's Treasure - $23.99 (20% off)
- Skull & Bones - $24.00 (60% off)
- Diablo 4 - $29.99 (40% off)
- Tales of Franchise Sale
- Tales of Arise - $9.99 (75% off)
- Tales of Berseria - $4.99 (90% off)
- Tales of Symphonia - $4.99 (75% off)
- Tales of Vesperia Definitive Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- More from the Steam Tales of Franchise Sale.
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance - $2.99 (90% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 9/1)
- F1 24 - $41.99 (40% off)
- Pacific Drive - $17.99 (40% off)
- It Takes Two -
- Hogwarts Legacy - $17.99 (70% off)
- Dead Cells - $12.49 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $23.99 (20% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $14.99 (75% off)
- The King of Fighters 15 - $11.99 (80% off)
- Slay the Spire - $8.49 (66% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $8.24 (67% off)
