Weekend PC Download Deals for Aug. 30: Humble Summer Spectacular wraps up

Time is running out on one of the biggest summer sales of the year. The Humble Store has games from across various big-time publishers and small indie developers at a good discount. However, just a few days remain, so find your favorite game and grab it right now. Many of those games can be redeemed on Steam.

Elsewhere, Steam is offering the best of the Tales series, the Epic Games Store has free copies of the Fallout Classic Collection and Wild Card Football, GOG.com is going back to school, and what's this over on Gamebillet? Is this a significant discount on Balatro? It sure does look like it!

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Monster Hunter Bundle and get 2+ items for $5.50 each, 4+ items for $5.00 each, or 8+ items for $3.75 each. These activate on Steam.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code AUG15 to get 15% off of all titles. Restrictions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of August, you'll receive Sifu, High on Life, Gotham Knights, Blacktail, Astral Ascent, Diluvian Ultra, Universe For Sale, This Means Warp, and a 1-month trial of DC Universe Infinite. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $3 or more to get Resident Evil Revelations, Resident Evil, and Resident Evil Revelations 2: Episode 1. Pay $10 or more to also receive the Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition, Resident Evil 0, Resident Evil 4 (2005), Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition, and Resident Evil 6 Complete. Pay $20 or more to also receive Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Resident Evil 2, and Resident Evil 3. Pay $30 or more to also receive Resident Evil Village Gold Edition. These activate on Steam.

Pay $4 or more to get Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition and Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition. Pay $7 or more to also receive Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition and Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Plus Edition. Pay $10 or more to also receive Neverwinter Nights Complete Adventures and Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous. Pay $15 or more to also receive the Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Seasons 1+2 Season Passes and Pathfinder: Kingmaker Season Pass. Pay $35 or more to also receive Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader. These activate on Steam.

Pay $2 or more to get GemCraft: Chasing Shadows. Pay $8 or more to also receive Exodus Borealis, Necrosmith 2, Element TD 2: Tower Defense, and Kingdom Rush Vengeance: Tower Defense. Pay $13 or more to also receive Paper Planet, Isle of Arrows, and Diplomacy is Not an Option. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 or more to get Immortality, Killer Frequency, Paradise Killer, Call of Cthulhu, The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark, Overboard, and The Darkside Detective. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Steam

