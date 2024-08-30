Weekend Console Download Deals for Aug. 30: PlayStation Dealmania!

The best things in life often end in "mania." Who doesn't love "WrestleMania," for example? PlayStation is offering a pretty fun promotion with Dealmania, which offers deals on games like Destiny 2: The Final Shape, The Last of Us Part 1, and more.
Elsewhere, Xbox is celebrating its indies with an ID@Xbox Sale while Nintendo is wrapping up its big Capcom Publisher Sale.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
- Nobody Wants to Die - $18.74 (25% off)
- Dealmania
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape - $33.49 (33% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 - $39.89 (43% off)
- Sand Land Deluxe Edition - $46.19 (34% off)
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden - $41.99 (30% off)
- Skull & Bones - $27.99 (60% off)
- TopSpin 2K25 - $41.99 (40% off)
- WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition - $59.99 (40% off)
- Payday 3 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - $20.99 (70% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $34.99 (50% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $20.99 (70% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Hitman World of Assassination - $27.99 (60% off)
- Hi-Fi RUSH - $17.99 (40% off)
- Grounded - $23.99 (40% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Survivor - $31.49 (55% off)
- Sonic Superstars - $29.99 (50% off)
- Forspoken - $27.99 (60% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $20.99 (65% off)
- PowerWash Simulator - $17.49 (30% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $29.99 (25% off)
- Life is Strange Ultimate Edition - $31.99 (60% off)
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line - $24.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Telltale Batman Shadows Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Titanfall 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the PlayStation Dealmania Sale.
- PlayStation Indies
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn - $27.99 (30% off)
- Another Crab's Treasure - $23.99 (20% off)
- Pacific Drive - $20.99 (30% off)
- V Rising: Legacy of Castlevania Edition - $44.98 (25% off)
- Stardew Valley - $11.99 (20% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $14.99 (50% off)
- Humanity - $17.99 (40% off)
- Dave the Diver - $14.99 (25% off)
- Darkest Dungeon 2 - $31.99 (20% off)
- Viewfinder - $16.24 (35% off)
- Dredge - $14.99 (40% off)
- A Little to the Left - $8.99 (40% off)
- The Talos Principle Collection - $24.99 (50% off)
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle - $23.99 (40% off)
- Death's Door - $4.99 (75% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $12.49 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Starter - $8.99 (55% off)
- Unpacking - $9.99 (50% off)
- Astroneer - $11.99 (60% off)
- Shovel Knight Treasure Trove - $19.99 (50% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $6.59 (67% off)
- More from the PlayStation Indies Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- TopSpin 2K25 Deluxe Edition - $59.99 (40% off)
- Teardown - $20.99 (30% off)
- Metal: Hellsinger Complete Edition - $32.49 (35% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- ID@Xbox 60% off or more
- Goat Simulator 3 - $11.99 (60% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic - $9.89 (67% off)
- Astroneer - 11.99 (60% off)
- Gang Beasts - $7.99 (60% off)
- Sable - $8.74 (65% off)
- Bugsnax - $7.49 (70% off)
- Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- The Forgotten City - $11.99 (60% off)
- Griftlands - $7.99 (60% off)
- Wilmot's Warehouse - $5.99 (60% off)
- Amnesia: Rebirth - $4.49 (85% off)
- Dragon's Lair Trilogy - $7.99 (60% off)
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - $11.99 (60% off)
- More from the ID@Xbox Sale.
- Fighter Sale
- WWE 2K24 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $8.99 (85% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Ultimate Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- The King of Fighters 15 - $11.99 (80% off)
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 - $9.99 (60% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Super Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Killer Instinct Anniversary Edition - $11.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox Fighter Sale.
Nintendo Switch
- MLB The Show 24 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Capcom Publisher Sale
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 4 (Classic) - $9.99 (50% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective - $19.99 (33% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $19.99 (66% off)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $9.99 (66% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $9.99 (66% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection - $7.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection - $7.99 (46% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $4.99 (83% off)
- Okami HD - $9.99 (50% off)
- Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers - $19.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Arcade Stadium Bundle - $15.99 (60% off)
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle - $15.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 0 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 2 Cloud Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 3 Cloud Edition - $9.99 (66% off)
- Resident Evil 5 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 6 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Cloud Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil Village Cloud Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- PowerWash Simulator - $17.49 (30% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants - $17.99 (40% off)
- Kingdom Come Deliverance Royal Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Metro Redux - $4.49 (85% off)
- Skater XL - $29.99 (25% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Aug. 30: PlayStation Dealmania!