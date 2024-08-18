Weekend Discussion - August 18, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

It's one of my seven favorite days of the week, which means we get to do some puzzles!

Where's my CRT love at?

Do you still have a CRT television kicking around somewhere?

OG Xbox is the GOAT

I need to spend some time learning how to repair mine. I think my HDD has got a fatal error.

Keep the gaming spirit alive

I love this bloke's story. While it seems like a few of these aren't perfect, I'm glad there is so much out there to keep people in the game.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

This dog reacts appropriately

i love the chinese dog that gets snitched on. get owned, buddy pic.twitter.com/mvtpMcYl7b — bladee if he was mexican and could bench 315 (@OfficialBrohoss) August 14, 2024

This human is barking up the wrong tree.

This is so true

Boy cats have hilarious names.

Best vibes

This is so cozy. More rainy days please.

Creating the pyramids

Triangle time.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

