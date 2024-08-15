Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis -The Answer- is building impeccably on the base game

After Persona 3 Reload came out and rocked the socks of fans with its fantastic style, enjoyable gameplay, and immensely intriguing story, those in the know inevitably asked… What about Episode Aigis? What about The Answer? Essentially an extended story that plays past the events of the base game in Persona 3 FES, Episode Aigis is a topic fans have been very interested in for Persona 3 Reload. It wasn’t long ago that Atlus finally confirmed it as DLC, and now it’s right around the corner in September. I had a chance to sit down and see what we’re in for with an early build of Episode Aigis. It isn’t just the extended story we wanted to see remade. Episode Aigis also brings a rearranged soundtrack, quality of life improvements, and a few more things that are making it feel like a crisp addition to an already fantastic game.

Caught in the Abyss of Time

Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis -The Answer- takes place immediately after the events of the base game. I will try to avoid spoilers, but be forewarned. The nature of this DLC means you should complete the base game if you intend to see what Episode Aigis has in store.

The SEES team is preparing to disband following the destruction of Tartarus, which means turning in their Evokers (the gun-like items they use to channel their Personas). However, in the midst of trying to say a bittersweet goodbye, the team finds themselves caught in an anomaly and attacked by a robot woman suspiciously similar to regular Persona 3 party member Aigis. Fortunately, Aigis herself arrives and helps fight off the mysterious attacker. They find the attacker is known as Metis, who sees Aigis as a sister and was trying to protect Aigis from the SEES team, of which she thought were threats. Metis also informs the entire party that they are trapped in a place called the Abyss of Time, which is an immense dungeon caught in a timeloop. They can’t leave until they find a way to destroy the Abyss of Time.

Another interesting thing happens: Something awakens in Aigis and she gains the power of the Wild Card, which allowed the protagonist of the base game to contract with multiple Personas and switch between them at will. Aigis also gains access to the Velvet Room, making her full transition to the main character of the DLC.

Source: Sega

As one can probably guess, Episode Aigis seemed to be following the story of the original DLC in Persona 3 FES closely for what I played. All of the starting beats I remember from the original were in perfect order, but it’s all boosted by the upgrades of Persona 3 Reload, and a few that are specific to Episode Aigis. In addition to the crisp new graphical style and rearranged soundtrack, Episode Aigis features an entirely different UI and a few quality-of-life updates to keep the game running smooth and solid. Of course, with the events described above, we also get Metis as a new party member throughout the DLC.

As for gameplay, you venture into the Abyss of Time to try to figure out why it’s effecting the SEES team’s world so abnormally, but the party also finds themselves chasing after a certain mysterious someone, making for a wide array of challenges as you push deeper into the Abyss, which randomizes itself every time you enter. Put that together with fun features like Aigis’ ability to use her gun arms to gain advantage in battle against Shadows at range and updated things like inventory organization options and stylish new animations (especially the All-Out Attacks) and this is shaping up to be icing on top of an already fun gameplay system.

Pain or Peace… What will the Answer bring?

Source: Sega

I only had a short time with Episode Aigis, but what I got to play makes for an awesomely compelling follow-up to the base game’s story, and I only got started here because it’s supposed to be about 30 hours long if it’s like the original. Simply put, if you played Persona 3 Reload and you want definitive closure, you’re probably going to want to play Episode Aigis. Even if you’re not fully invested, the extra adventure and plenty of gameplay and visual improvements make it a fun RPG experience. It won’t be long before we have the full thing, and I can’t wait to see if it holds up to the original or improves further upon it. Stay tuned to September to find out!

This preview is based on an early PC version of the game offered by the publisher. Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis -The Answer- comes to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on September 10, 2024.