New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - August 15, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

The future is kinda dumb

Why do driverless cars need to honk at each other at 4 AM?

Arnold x Bone Thugs

This is certainly a version of Crossroads.

This amusement park ride operator is hilarious

And also very evil.

Alabama college football players are using EA Sports College Football 25 to scout playbooks

Coach Divx is proud.

Simone Biles is a super hero

She is an amazing athlete.

Brad Williams has claimed Simone.

How Miyamoto draws Mario

It's a him!

Nintendo lawyers are about to come for Elon Musk and xAI's Grok Twitter bot.

New song of the year just dropped

I also want to pet your dog.

Ruthless ending to an F-Zero 99 race

This is how super villains are born.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for August 15, 2024. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO
CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola