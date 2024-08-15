Evening Reading - August 15, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

The future is kinda dumb

Why do driverless cars need to honk at each other at 4 AM?

Arnold x Bone Thugs

Them: I can’t stand the internet it’s so toxic



Me: pic.twitter.com/jAbzBUlZDt — Funk Butcher (@FunkButcher) August 15, 2024

This is certainly a version of Crossroads.

This amusement park ride operator is hilarious

this amusement park ride operator is an absolute psychopath and I love it pic.twitter.com/6w6iSNWFGM — Sassington, M.C. (@MissSassbox) August 14, 2024

And also very evil.

Alabama college football players are using EA Sports College Football 25 to scout playbooks

Allegedly Alabama players are using College Football 25 to learn the new playbook #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/ntWZjng9ZW — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 14, 2024

Coach Divx is proud.

Simone Biles is a super hero

Simone Biles, in extreme slow motion. pic.twitter.com/d43PPTg87O — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) June 5, 2021

She is an amazing athlete.

The GOAT @Simone_Biles just added one more accomplishment to her already amazing career pic.twitter.com/IzWOwk6IeN — Brad Williams (@funnybrad) August 14, 2024

Brad Williams has claimed Simone.

How Miyamoto draws Mario

i really like how miyamoto draws mario pic.twitter.com/emtPVZCUqR — graet (@graetgalaxy) August 13, 2024

It's a him!

Nintendo is about to sue the living shit out of Elon pic.twitter.com/u0anmK0mtM — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) August 15, 2024

Nintendo lawyers are about to come for Elon Musk and xAI's Grok Twitter bot.

Wow good job looking not weird sir pic.twitter.com/65YDAvK61x — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) August 14, 2024

New song of the year just dropped

This is my new favorite song. pic.twitter.com/SXr3EJLnhr — PreSeason Spooky QENNY (@AKBrews) August 13, 2024

I also want to pet your dog.

Ruthless ending to an F-Zero 99 race

This is how super villains are born.

