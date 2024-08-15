Evening Reading - August 15, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- The good and the bad of the Delta Force: Hawk Ops PC alpha
- Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis -The Answer- is building impeccably on the base game
- Hunt: Showdown 1896's Mammon's Gulch map is a knotted mass of horrors, in a good way
- Visions of Mana has the makings of a magical RPG adventure
- Iron Galaxy co-CEO Adam Boyes departs company after 8 years
- Call of Duty to address large file sizes ahead of Black Ops 6
- Splitgate 2 challenges you to think even faster with portals
- Dustborn review: The world is a fine place, and worth fighting for
- Grading EVO 2024: Games, venue, tournament, spectating & execution
- Two Point Museum is bringing the studio's silliness to the business of history & wonders
Mortal Kombat 1 - Cyrax Gameplay Trailer #FGC #MK1 #MortalKombat1 pic.twitter.com/d8MKT3CkG8— Shacknews (@shacknews) August 15, 2024
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
The future is kinda dumb
Why do driverless cars need to honk at each other at 4 AM?
Arnold x Bone Thugs
Them: I can’t stand the internet it’s so toxic— Funk Butcher (@FunkButcher) August 15, 2024
Me: pic.twitter.com/jAbzBUlZDt
This is certainly a version of Crossroads.
This amusement park ride operator is hilarious
this amusement park ride operator is an absolute psychopath and I love it pic.twitter.com/6w6iSNWFGM— Sassington, M.C. (@MissSassbox) August 14, 2024
And also very evil.
Alabama college football players are using EA Sports College Football 25 to scout playbooks
Allegedly Alabama players are using College Football 25 to learn the new playbook #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/ntWZjng9ZW— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 14, 2024
Coach Divx is proud.
Simone Biles is a super hero
Simone Biles, in extreme slow motion. pic.twitter.com/d43PPTg87O— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) June 5, 2021
She is an amazing athlete.
The GOAT @Simone_Biles just added one more accomplishment to her already amazing career pic.twitter.com/IzWOwk6IeN— Brad Williams (@funnybrad) August 14, 2024
Brad Williams has claimed Simone.
How Miyamoto draws Mario
i really like how miyamoto draws mario pic.twitter.com/emtPVZCUqR— graet (@graetgalaxy) August 13, 2024
It's a him!
Nintendo is about to sue the living shit out of Elon pic.twitter.com/u0anmK0mtM— evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) August 15, 2024
Nintendo lawyers are about to come for Elon Musk and xAI's Grok Twitter bot.
Wow good job looking not weird sir pic.twitter.com/65YDAvK61x— evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) August 14, 2024
New song of the year just dropped
This is my new favorite song. pic.twitter.com/SXr3EJLnhr— PreSeason Spooky QENNY (@AKBrews) August 13, 2024
I also want to pet your dog.
Ruthless ending to an F-Zero 99 race
コレがS38の走り・・・！#FZERO99 pic.twitter.com/7sgF2vmEGa— box_うごくばくだん (@box10000) August 15, 2024
This is how super villains are born.
