Call of Duty to address large file sizes ahead of Black Ops 6

Activision has confirmed that Black Ops 6 will be a smaller download than Modern Warfare 3.
Donovan Erskine
Activision
3

File sizes have been a growing complaint among Call of Duty players over the past few years as new game downloads have swelled since the start of the PS5/XSX console generation. It’s an issue that publisher Activision is aware of and plans to address prior to the highly-anticipated release of Black Ops 6 this October.

Activision addressed the issue of large file sizes in a new blog post, which breaks down the publisher’s plan to optimize file sizes for the first-person shooter series. The issue will be addressed with a series of updates to the Call of Duty app, the first of which arrives on August 21, ahead of the Black Ops 6 Beta. As part of these efforts, the file size for Black Ops 6 will be smaller than Modern Warfare 3, which came in north of 200 GB.

A roadmap of updates for the Call of Duty app leading up to and following the release of Black Ops 6.

Source: Activision

Activision has also announced that it will be decoupling Warzone, Call of Duty’s free-to-play battle royale mode, from mainline entries. Previously, owners of new Call of Duty games had to also install Warzone, inflating file sizes, especially for non-Warzone players. Moving forward, players will have the option to skip the Warzone download entirely.

The publisher goes on to explain all of the technical work happening behind the scenes to reduce the file sizes for Call of Duty games. With the promotion campaign for Black Ops 6 in full swing, stay right here at Shacknews for the latest updates on Treyarch’s upcoming sequel.

