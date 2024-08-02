Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door has sold 1.76 million units since launching in May The remake of the most beloved Paper Mario game saw solid sales in the month following its release.

Nintendo’s (NTDOY) Q1 2025 earnings report provided an in-depth look at what will likely be the final first quarter of the Switch’s life cycle. The report shows that Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door sold 1.76 million copies after its release in May.

On page three of Nintendo’s Q1 2025 earnings report, the company shares the details for Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (and Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD). The game sold 1.76 million units between its May 23 release and the end of Nintendo’s financial quarter in June.



Source: Nintendo

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is a remake of the 2004 GameCube game. It’s commonly referred to as the best game in the RPG series. We found that it still holds up in our review.

Nintendo’s overall Q1 2025 earnings report showed a 40 percent drop in software and hardware sales compared to last year. It was a similar result for the company’s mobile and IP revenue, which fell 53.8 percent. Stick with Shacknews for more financial news out of the video game industry.