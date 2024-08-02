New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Nintendo (NTDOY) Q1 2025 mobile and IP related sales fell 53.8% year-on-year

With no major film release in 2024, The Super Mario Bros. Movie effect has been felt in Nintendo's latest earnings report.

Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Nintendo / Illumination
1

The Super Mario Bros. Movie was a commercial and critical success for Nintendo (NTDOY). While it had a positive effect on the company’s results in the fiscal year it released, the Q1 2024 earnings results have seen a different side of the Super Mario Bros. Movie effect. The company has reported that mobile and IP related sales have fallen over 53 percent year-on-year.

Nintendo Mobile & IP related income table

Source: Nintendo

Nintendo (NTDOY) released its Q1 2025 earnings results on August 1, 2024. Within these documents, Nintendo gave investors an insight into how its mobile and IP related sales have performed. Unfortunately, these areas have seen sales fall 53.8 percent year-on-year. Nintendo offered the following statement:

In the mobile and IP related business, sales rose significantly in the same period of last fiscal year thanks to the high level of audience engagement with The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which was released in April 2023. For this period, sales came to 14.7 billion yen, down 53.8% year-on-year, due to a decrease in the revenue related to the movie.

As Nintendo notes, The Super Mario Bros. Movie released in April 2023. It was a massive success for the Big N, and with no major film released by the company this year, the decrease makes sense. However, mobile and IP related income still managed to earn $98.6 million USD (based on Google yen to USD conversion at the time of writing).

We’ve mentioned The Super Mario Bros. Movie effect a few times over the quarters, specifically in relation to the film’s positive impact on Nintendo earnings and sales. However, what we’re seeing today is the other side of this effect. Bear in mind, a new Super Mario Bros. Movie has been teased for an April 2026 release, so we might get to see the positive effect once again. Take a look at our NTDOY page for more information on today’s results.

