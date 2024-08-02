Luigi's Mansion 2 HD sold 1.19 million units in its first four days The Switch remaster of Luigi's Mansion 2 crossed a million sales at the end of Nintendo's Q1 2025.

Nintendo (NTDOY) posted its Q1 2025 earnings report today, providing an in-depth look at how the company is performing as the Switch’s life cycle begins to wind down. In addition to overall sales and revenue figures, Nintendo provided specific stats for some of its recent high-profile releases. This included Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, which sold 1.19 million units in just its first four days of being available.

Nintendo provided the figure for Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD on the third page of its Q1 2025 earnings report. The game sold 1.19 million copies in Q1, which ended in June. Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD was released internationally on June 27, meaning the game hit this sales number in just four days.



Source: Nintendo

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD is a remaster of 2013’s Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon, originally released for the 3DS. The game features enhanced lighting and textures, as well as the implementation of HD Rumble features. We gave it a positive review earlier this summer.

In addition to Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, Nintendo reported that Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door had sold 1.76 million copies after roughly a month of being available. For more news from Nintendo’s latest round of earnings, Shacknews has the stories you’re looking for.