Luigi's Mansion 2 HD sold 1.19 million units in its first four days

The Switch remaster of Luigi's Mansion 2 crossed a million sales at the end of Nintendo's Q1 2025.
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo
Nintendo (NTDOY) posted its Q1 2025 earnings report today, providing an in-depth look at how the company is performing as the Switch’s life cycle begins to wind down. In addition to overall sales and revenue figures, Nintendo provided specific stats for some of its recent high-profile releases. This included Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, which sold 1.19 million units in just its first four days of being available.

Nintendo provided the figure for Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD on the third page of its Q1 2025 earnings report. The game sold 1.19 million copies in Q1, which ended in June. Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD was released internationally on June 27, meaning the game hit this sales number in just four days.

A green ghost wearing sunglasses.

Source: Nintendo

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD is a remaster of 2013’s Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon, originally released for the 3DS. The game features enhanced lighting and textures, as well as the implementation of HD Rumble features. We gave it a positive review earlier this summer.

In addition to Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, Nintendo reported that Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door had sold 1.76 million copies after roughly a month of being available. For more news from Nintendo’s latest round of earnings, Shacknews has the stories you’re looking for.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

