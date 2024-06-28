New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - June 28, 2024

Round out this E4 Remake week with the Friday edition of Evening Reading.
Ozzie Mejia
Hello, everyone at Shacknews. After an exciting E4 Remake Thursday, let's round out this week with a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the Gaming Horn

Here's some rapid-fire news to wrap up your week.

If you haven't played it yet, jump into Dragon's Dogma 2 with a two-hour free trial.

In this corner, Agent 47. In this corner, the UFC's own Conor McGregor.

The early access period for Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail is underway.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in Bubbletron

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

"I need a weapon"

Happy Birthday to the voice behind Master Chief!

Dancin' with Ted Danson

Ted Danson talks about how he got his comedy groove back.

Target practice

You'll probably need to run a little farther.

Nothing but the Hotfix

Take a tour of the skies and the islands with Kid Icarus: Uprising, Mario Golf: World Tour, and Mario Party: Island Tour.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

But wait? What's that?

Come back next week, because it's time for Summer Games Done Quick!

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai talks about refining your menus with some help text.

This week in Shaqnews

Shaq united Nas and Jay-Z? That's nothing. Get back to me when he mends fences between Kendrick and Drake.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Talking to yourself could be a sign of mental illness.

Tonight in video game music

Fresh off the remake of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, let's jam to this cover from GaMetal.

That's it for the last Friday Evening Reading for June! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Hello, Meet Lola