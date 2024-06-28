Evening Reading - June 28, 2024

Hello, everyone at Shacknews. After an exciting E4 Remake Thursday, let's round out this week with a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

Experience up to two hours of Dragon's Dogma 2 with a free trial, live now on PC/Steam, Xbox Series X|S and PS5.



Dragon's Dogma 2 is also on sale! Take up arms as the Arisen and begin your adventure.



👉 https://t.co/uog2NFfWh6 pic.twitter.com/0bSsUoeM5s — Dragon's Dogma (@DragonsDogma) June 28, 2024

If you haven't played it yet, jump into Dragon's Dogma 2 with a two-hour free trial.

In this corner, Agent 47. In this corner, the UFC's own Conor McGregor.

The early access period for Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail is underway.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in Bubbletron

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

"I need a weapon"

Join us in celebrating the birthday of the iconic Steve Downes by sharing your favorite line from his portrayal as the Master Chief 🎉✨



We'll start: "Wake me when you need me." pic.twitter.com/PZB5L3XWn6 — Halo (@Halo) June 28, 2024

Happy Birthday to the voice behind Master Chief!

Dancin' with Ted Danson

“I don't find myself funny. And it's just not working. And it feels like we're trying to always redo Sam Malone or something. And… I actually went to Jeffrey Katzenberg and said ‘I don't want to do TV anymore.’”#LarryDavid is the reason @TedDanson is still on TV.



On… pic.twitter.com/auDll85RY9 — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) June 28, 2024

Ted Danson talks about how he got his comedy groove back.

Target practice

You'll probably need to run a little farther.

Nothing but the Hotfix

Take a tour of the skies and the islands with Kid Icarus: Uprising, Mario Golf: World Tour, and Mario Party: Island Tour.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

But wait? What's that?

Come back next week, because it's time for Summer Games Done Quick!

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai talks about refining your menus with some help text.

This week in Shaqnews

Shaq’s third album ‘You Can’t Stop The Reign’ FINALLY comes to DSPs this Friday, June 28th…



And for the first time ever, the previously unreleased original version of “No Love Lost” featuring both Nas & Jay-Z will be included (their first-ever collab) 🌧️🌧️🌧️ pic.twitter.com/hPncEqP7uR — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) June 26, 2024

Shaq united Nas and Jay-Z? That's nothing. Get back to me when he mends fences between Kendrick and Drake.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Talking to yourself could be a sign of mental illness.

Tonight in video game music

Fresh off the remake of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, let's jam to this cover from GaMetal.

That's it for the last Friday Evening Reading for June! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!