Weekend Console Download Deals for June 28: Last chance Metroid deals

Welcome to the end of this eventful June month. There isn't much more that's new from the console deals front this weekend. With that said, Metroid Dread and Metroid Prime Remastered are still on sale for another few days and that's such a rarity that it's worth celebrating. If you want more games for your Switch, there are a few recent indie gems worth picking up. Go check out Little Kitty, Big City and Another Crab's Treasure, both of which are on sale on the eShop right now.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (40% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty - $23.99 (20% off)
- Weekend Offer
- TopSpin 2K25 - $55.99 (20% off)
- WWE 2K24 - $46.19 (34% off)
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake - $13.39 (33% off)
- Grounded - $27.99 (30% off)
- Hi-Fi RUSH - $17.99 (40% off)
- Lies of P - $41.99 (30% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 - $27.99 (60% off)
- Payday 3 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $31.49 (55% off)
- Dead Space - $24.49 (65% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $34.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $9.99 (75% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $8.99 (85% off)
- Quake 1+2 Bundle - $5.99 (60% off)
- Mid-Year Deals
- Final Fantasy 16 - $41.99 (40% off)
- Horizon Forbidden West - $29.99 (40% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth - $45.49 (35% off)
- Sea of Thieves Premium Edition - $41.99 (30% off)
- Hi-Fi RUSH Deluxe Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Penny's Big Breakaway - $19.79 (34% off)
- Pacific Drive Deluxe Edition - $24.49 (30% off)
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink - $41.99 (30% off)
- The Outlast Trials - $26.79 (33% off)
- MLB The Show 24 MVP Edition - $54.39 (36% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $24.99 (50% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Gold Edition - $54.99 (50% off)
- Persona 5 Tactica - $35.99 (40% off)
- The Persona Collection - $49.49 (45% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City Alex Murphy Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Vault Edition - $74.99 (25% off)
- Lords of the Fallen Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Remnant 2 Deluxe Edition - $35.99 (40% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- Sea of Stars - $22.74 (35% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley - $29.99 (25% off)
- Crash Team Rumble - $17.99 (40% off)
- Forspoken - $27.99 (60% off)
- LIVE A LIVE - $24.99 (50% off)
- Cocoon - $14.99 (40% off)
- Jusant - $17.49 (30% off)
- Hades - $12.49 (50% off)
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons - $12.49 (50% off)
- Subnautica Below Zero - $11.99 (60% off)
- Subnautica - $11.99 (60% off)
- The Callisto Protocol - $20.99 (70% off)
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line - $24.99 (50% off)
- Outer Wilds - $14.99 (40% off)
- Unpacking - $9.99 (50% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Starter - $9.99 (50% off)
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $4.99 (75% off)
- Quake 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- EA SPORTS FC 24 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Ghostrunner 2 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Tunic - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Destiny 2: Lightfall - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- WWE 2K25 Deluxe Edition - $65.99 (34% off)
- SnowRunner 1-Year Anniversary Edition - $25.00 (50% off)
- Sid Meier Civilization 6 Anthology - $24.50 (65% off)
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Publisher Spotlight Series
- Contra: Operation Galuga - $29.99 (25% off)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Skull & Bones Deluxe Edition - $42.49 (50% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $41.99 (40% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $24.99 (50% off)
- The Crew Motorfest - $34.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition - $35.99 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Venba - $11.24 (25% off)
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons - $14.99 (40% off)
- El Paso, Elsewhere - $14.99 (25% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Edition - $17.99 (40% off)
- Uno Ultimate Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- Halloween in June
- Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition - $39.99 (20% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Season One - $39.99 (60% off)
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy - $27.99 (30% off)
- Dead by Daylight Gold Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Amnesia: The Bunker - $13.74 (45% off)
- Amnesia Rebirth - $5.99 (80% off)
- Back 4 Blood - $5.99 (90% off)
- Alien Isolation: The Collection - $12.49 (75% off)
Nintendo Switch
- Metroid Dread - $41.99 (30% off)
- Metroid Prime Remastered - $33.99 (15% off)
- Little Kitty, Big City - $19.99 (20% off)
- Another Crab's Treasure - $23.99 (20% off)
- WB Games Mid-Year Sale
- Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition - $43.99 (60% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game - $7.49 (85% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $9.99 (80% off)
- Cars 3: Driven to Win - $7.99 (80% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $5.99 (80% off)
- Scribblenauts Showdown - $7.99 (80% off)
- Ubisoft Summer Sale
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - $13.99 (30% off)
- Just Dance 2024 Deluxe Edition - $31.49 (55% off)
- Uno Ultimate Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Monopoly for Nintendo Switch + Monopoly Madness - $14.99 (70% off)
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition + Valiant Hearts: The Great War - $7.49 (75% off)
- Capcom Summer Sale
- Mega Man Battle Network Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $9.99 (66% off)
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Village Cloud - $15.99 (60% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $9.99 (66% off)
- Devil May Cry - $9.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Onimush: Warlords - $7.99 (60% off)
- Shinsekai Into the Depths - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 3 Cloud - $9.99 (66% off)
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Cloud - $15.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 2 Cloud - $15.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 0 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 5 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 6 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil - $9.99 (50% off)
- Untold Tales Publisher Sale
- Blazing Beaks - $1.99 (86% off)
- The Hong Kong Massacre - $1.99 (90% off)
- Tools Up! - $1.99 (90% off)
- Arise: A Simple Story Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Metamorphosis - $1.99 (92% off)
- Everdream Valley - $9.99 (60% off)
- NIS America BLAST FROM THE PAST Sale
- Disgaea 1 Complete - $17.49 (65% off)
- Disgaea 4 Complete+ - $17.49 (65% off)
- GrimGrimoire OnceMore - $24.99 (50% off)
- Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief - $14.99 (62% off)
- Langrisser 1+2 - $17.49 (65% off)
- Dave the Diver - $13.99 (30% off)
- Inkulinati - $18.74 (25% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 24 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Turnip Boy Robs a Bank - $10.49 (30% off)
- Venba - $8.99 (40% off)
- Cozy Grove - $7.47 (50% off)
- Dredge - $16.24 (35% off)
- Moving Out 2 Deluxe Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Super Dungeon Maker - $6.99 (65% off)
- Skater XL - $29.99 (25% off)
- You Suck at Parking - $9.99 (50% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
