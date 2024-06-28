Weekend Console Download Deals for June 28: Last chance Metroid deals

Welcome to the end of this eventful June month. There isn't much more that's new from the console deals front this weekend. With that said, Metroid Dread and Metroid Prime Remastered are still on sale for another few days and that's such a rarity that it's worth celebrating. If you want more games for your Switch, there are a few recent indie gems worth picking up. Go check out Little Kitty, Big City and Another Crab's Treasure, both of which are on sale on the eShop right now.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

PlayStation

Xbox

Nintendo Switch

