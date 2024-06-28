Weekend PC Download Deals for June 28: Steam Summer Sale and friends

Well, it's that time again. The Steam Summer Sale is underway and it's a mixed bag. You're going to find some of the deepest discounts ever on a handful of games. To start, Baldur's Gate 3 has its biggest discount to date and many others like Celeste, Disco Elysium, Battlefield 2042, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, and both American Truck Simulator and European Truck Simulator 2 have had their prices slashed by 90 percent. Be on the lookout for some other first-time discounts on games like South Park: Snow Day and The Rogue Prince of Persia.

With that said, be sure to shop around for the best discounts on some recent releases. Go to Fanatical for the best deal on Dragon's Dogma 2, hit Gamebillet for Cities: Skylines 2, and go to GamesPlanet for the best price on Elden Ring. Don't be afraid to shop around, especially if you have store-specific rewards. Green Man Gaming has a coupon code you might want to stack onto some of the week's bigger deals. Plus, if you like your games in bundles, Humble Bundle has a pretty good one to celebrate next week's Summer Games Done Quick.

Also, don't forget that GOG.com and Battle.net are both in the middle of their summer sales, too, so swing by there for some stuff you might not be able to find on Steam.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code SIZZLE15 to get 15% off of most titles, including ones already on sale. Restrictions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of June, you'll receive Risk of Rain 2, Warhammer 40K: Battlesector, Knights of Honor 2: Sovereign, Lego 2K Drive Awesome Edition, Miasma Chronicles, Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, A Guidebook of Babel, and Empyrion: Galactic Survival. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $12 or more to get Blazing Chrome, Hyperbolica, and Dishonored. Pay $15 or more to also receive Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore and The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition. Pay $20 or more to also receive Penny's Big Breakaway and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2.

Pay $10 or more to get SpellForce 3 Reforced and Hard West 2. Pay $15 or more to also receive Field of Glory 2: Medieval and Showgunners. Pay $18 or more to also receive Expeditions: Rome and Railgrade. These are redeemable on GOG.com.

Pay $6 or more to get Kill It With Fire, Hello Neighbor, Nitro Kid, Party Hard 2, Streets of Rogue, and Graveyard Keeper. Pay $10 or more to also receive Tinykin, Not For Broadcast, and Graveyard Keeper's Stranger Sins DLC. Pay $15 or more to also receive Hello Neighbor 2, Cartel Tycoon, Asterigos: Curse of the Stars, and the Not For Broadcast Live & Spooky and Bits of Your Life DLC packs. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 or more to get GORN, Tentacular, The Talos Principle VR, Serious Sam 3 VR: BFE, Serious Sam VR: The Last Hope, Serious Sam VR: The Second Encounter, Serious Sam VR: The First Encounter, and Black'hood VR. These activate on Steam and required a VR headset.

Pay $5 or more to get Heaven Will Be Mine, The World Next Door, and No Longer Home. Pay $11 or more to also receive Arcadia Fallen and Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly. Pay $15 or more to also receive Monster Prom 2 + Camp Forever DLC and Lakeburg Legacies. Pay $18 or more to also receive Wylde Flowers. These activate on Steam.

Pay $5 or more to get JoJo Siwa: Worldwide Party, LOL Surprise! B.B.s BORN TO TRAVEL, and My Friend Peppa Pig. Pay $10 or more to also receive DreamWorks Spirit Lucky's Big Adventure, Rainbow High: Runway Rush, Peppa Pig: World Adventures, My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure, and Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion. These activate on Steam.

Steam

The Steam Summer Sale is underway! There are hundreds upon hundreds of deals. As is always the case, some deals will inevitably fall through the cracks. I'm a pretty awesome guy, but I'm also one guy, so I'm inevitably going to miss something. So please understand, but if I absolutely miss anything egregious that you would like to see mentioned, let me know in the comments and I will endeavor to add it later on. For now, we're diving in and listing as much as we can with the time available to us!

The Steam Deck OLED is not among the sale items this time around, but the old 64GB and 512GB LCD Steak Deck models are once again on clearance. Be sure to visit the Steam Deck page for more details.

No more delays! We're jumping into the deals! Here we go!

Another Crab's Treasure

Source: Aggro Crab

Resident Evil 4

Source: Capcom

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion

Source: Square Enix

Hitman: World of Assassination

Source: I/O Interactive

Death Stranding: Director's Cut

Source: 505 Games

Tetris Effect Connected

Source: Enhance

Lethal Company

Source: Zeekerss

Fallout 76

Source: Bethesda Softworks

Arma Reforger

Source: Bohemia Interactive

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.