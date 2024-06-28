Weekend PC Download Deals for June 28: Steam Summer Sale and friends

Well, it's that time again. The Steam Summer Sale is underway and it's a mixed bag. You're going to find some of the deepest discounts ever on a handful of games. To start, Baldur's Gate 3 has its biggest discount to date and many others like Celeste, Disco Elysium, Battlefield 2042, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, and both American Truck Simulator and European Truck Simulator 2 have had their prices slashed by 90 percent. Be on the lookout for some other first-time discounts on games like South Park: Snow Day and The Rogue Prince of Persia.
With that said, be sure to shop around for the best discounts on some recent releases. Go to Fanatical for the best deal on Dragon's Dogma 2, hit Gamebillet for Cities: Skylines 2, and go to GamesPlanet for the best price on Elden Ring. Don't be afraid to shop around, especially if you have store-specific rewards. Green Man Gaming has a coupon code you might want to stack onto some of the week's bigger deals. Plus, if you like your games in bundles, Humble Bundle has a pretty good one to celebrate next week's Summer Games Done Quick.
Also, don't forget that GOG.com and Battle.net are both in the middle of their summer sales, too, so swing by there for some stuff you might not be able to find on Steam.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Battle.net Summer Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Vault Edition - $74.99 (25% off)
- Diablo 2: Resurrected - $13.19 (67% off)
- Warcraft 3: Reforged - $14.99 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Campaign Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- StarCraft Remastered + Cartooned - $14.98 (40% off)
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $19.99 (50% off)
- More from the Blizzard Summer Sale.
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition - FREE until 7/4
- MythForce - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 7/10)
- Bramble: The Mountain King - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 7/24)
- Deceive Inc. - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 8/21)
- Weird West Definitive Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 9/4)
- Homeworld 3 Deluxe Edition - $63.99 (20% off)
- Control - $7.49 (75% off)
Fanatical
- Dragon's Dogma 2 [Steam] - $45.49 (35% off)
- Elden Ring [Steam] - $37.79 (37% off)
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Persona 3 Reload [Steam] - $43.74 (38% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth [Steam] - $43.74 (38% off)
- Tekken 8 Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $68.19 (38% off)
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon [Steam] - $37.19 (38% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $18.99 (62% off)
- Thirsty Suitors [Steam] - $22.98 (23% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $35.39 (41% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [Steam] - $31.19 (48% off)
- Payday 3 [Steam] - $25.19 (37% off)
- System Shock [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Dead Island 2 [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 [Steam] - $11.39 (62% off)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic [Steam] - $2.04 (80% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords [Steam] - $2.04 (80% off)
Gamebillet
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $39.98 (20% off)
- Elden Ring [Steam] - $35.39 (41% off)
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition [Steam] - $41.59 (31% off)
- Tekken 8 [Steam] - $39.39 (44% off)
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon [Steam] - $36.90 (38% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $33.95 (43% off)
- Ready or Not [Steam] - $31.79 (36% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 4 [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $26.67 (56% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $30.99 (49% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [Steam] - $24.29 (51% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $28.29 (53% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection [Steam] - $21.09 (58% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $22.14 (63% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $23.95 (40% off)
- Dark Souls 3 [Steam] - $29.95 (50% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $26.95 (33% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $10.57 (79% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $14.95 (40% off)
Gamersgate
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 [Steam] - $43.19 (28% off)
- Elden Ring [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Tekken 8 [Steam] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Pacific Drive [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League [Steam] - $21.00 (70% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [Steam] - $14.40 (64% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy [Steam] - $24.00 (60% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [Steam] - $12.50 (75% off)
- Gotham Knights Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $16.00 (80% off)
- Back 4 Blood Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $10.00 (90% off)
- Sifu [Steam] - $20.00 (50% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
GamesPlanet
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Elden Ring [Steam] - $32.99 (45% off)
- South Park: Snow Day [Steam] - $15.99 (47% off)
- Pacific Drive [Steam] - $16.25 (46% off)
- Jagged Alliance 3 [Steam] - $17.99 (60% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Dead Island 2 Gold Edition [Steam] - $35.99 (55% off)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $26.99 (46% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Football Manager 2024 [Steam] - $27.99 (53% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $9.99 (67% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Star Wars Dark Forces Remaster - $20.99 (30% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $53.59 (33% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 (Classic, 2005) - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 7/10)
- Call of Juarez - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 7/24)
- South Park: Snow Day - $17.81 (34% off)
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake - $13.39 (33% off)
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft - $22.49 (25% off)
- God of War - $24.99 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader - $32.49 (35% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $24.99 (50% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - $24.99 (50% off)
- System Shock - $17.99 (55% off)
- Jagged Alliance 3 - $22.49 (50% off)
- Blasphemous 2 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Dredge - $16.24 (35% off)
- Gunbrella - $8.99 (40% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $14.99 (40% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $14.99 (40% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $19.99 (60% off)
- Stardew Valley - $11.99 (20% off)
- Disco Elysium - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Dorfromantik - $9.79 (30% off)
- WrestleQuest - $11.99 (60% off)
- Gargoyles Remastered - $10.49 (30% off)
- Card Shark - $9.99 (50% off)
- Trek to Yomi - $7.99 (60% off)
- Prodeus - $14.99 (40% off)
- Tinykin - $9.99 (60% off)
- Weird West Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Immortality - $11.99 (40% off)
- Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed - $13.19 (67% off)
- Nobody Saves the World Complete - $13.00 (60% off)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Enhanced Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Chorus - $4.99 (80% off)
- Inscryption - $9.99 (50% off)
- Death's Door - $4.99 (75% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Days Gone - $12.49 (75% off)
- Unpacking - $9.99 (50% off)
- Loop Hero - $4.94 (67% off)
- Ghostrunner Complete Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Two Point Hospital - $4.49 (85% off)
- Alien Isolation: The Collection - $12.49 (75% off)
- The Medium - $24.99 (50% off)
- Biomutant - $13.19 (67% off)
- Wreckfest - $11.99 (60% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered - $5.99 (80% off)
- Saints Row 4 Re-Elected - $4.99 (75% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Curse of the Dead Gods - $5.99 (70% off)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun - $7.99 (80% off)
- Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem - $9.99 (50% off)
- Serious Sam 4 - $7.99 (80% off)
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition Deluxe - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition - $5.99 (60% off)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus - $5.99 (85% off)
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack - $7.49 (75% off)
- The Evil Within Bundle - $6.24 (75% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- Wasteland 3: Colorado Collection - $12.39 (75% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $13.49 (70% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Alpha Protocol - $15.99 (20% off)
- Telltale Batman Shadows Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- NORCO - $7.49 (50% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $8.99 (70% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $12.24 (75% off)
- Carrion - $5.99 (70% off)
- Ion Fury - $9.99 (60% off)
- Guacamelee 2 Complete - $6.00 (75% off)
- This War of Mine Complete Edition - $4.07 (85% off)
- Deliver Us The Moon - $6.99 (72% off)
- Stellaris: New Player Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tropico 6 El Prez Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- Europa Universalis 4 - $11.99 (70% off)
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire Obsidian Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Republic Commando - $3.49 (65% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe Edition - $6.74 (85% off)
- Deus EX GOTY Edition - $1.18 (83% off)
- Blade Runner Enhanced Edition - $3.49 (65% off)
- System Shock 2 - $2.49 (75% off)
- System Shock Enhanced Edition - $1.49 (85% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $12.49 (75% off)
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered - $3.74 (75% off)
- Grim Fandango Remastered - $3.74 (75% off)
- Full Throttle Remastered - $3.74 (75% off)
- Tomb Raider GOTY Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Tomb Raider: Legend - $1.18 (83% off)
- Tomb Raider: Underworld - $1.25 (86% off)
- Beyond Good & Evil - $2.99 (70% off)
- Street Fighter Alpha 2 - $1.97 (67% off)
- Doom (1993) - $1.99 (60% off)
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein - $1.99 (60% off)
- Quake 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- There are over 6,000 deals to be found during the GOG.com Summer Sale, including a handful of rotating flash deals. Find everything up for grabs over at GOG.com.
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code SIZZLE15 to get 15% off of most titles, including ones already on sale. Restrictions apply.
- Dragon's Dogma 2 [Steam] - $47.59 (32% off)
- Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece [Steam] - $68.99 (31% off)
- Elden Ring [Steam] - $37.79 (37% off)
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon [Steam] - $37.79 (37% off)
- Tekken 8 [Steam] - $48.99 (30% off)
- The Outlast Trials [Steam] - $26.79 (33% off)
- Penny's Big Breakaway [Steam] - $19.79 (34% off)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 [Steam] - $37.43 (38% off)
- Remnant 2 [Steam] - $25.00 (50% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League [Steam] - $21.00 (70% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition [Steam] - $44.00 (60% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy [Steam] - $24.00 (60% off)
- Crime Boss: Rockay City [Steam] - $12.79 (36% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [Steam] - $12.48 (69% off)
- Contra Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $3.12 (84% off)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $3.12 (84% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of June, you'll receive Risk of Rain 2, Warhammer 40K: Battlesector, Knights of Honor 2: Sovereign, Lego 2K Drive Awesome Edition, Miasma Chronicles, Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, A Guidebook of Babel, and Empyrion: Galactic Survival. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $12 or more to get Blazing Chrome, Hyperbolica, and Dishonored. Pay $15 or more to also receive Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore and The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition. Pay $20 or more to also receive Penny's Big Breakaway and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2.
Pay $10 or more to get SpellForce 3 Reforced and Hard West 2. Pay $15 or more to also receive Field of Glory 2: Medieval and Showgunners. Pay $18 or more to also receive Expeditions: Rome and Railgrade. These are redeemable on GOG.com.
Pay $6 or more to get Kill It With Fire, Hello Neighbor, Nitro Kid, Party Hard 2, Streets of Rogue, and Graveyard Keeper. Pay $10 or more to also receive Tinykin, Not For Broadcast, and Graveyard Keeper's Stranger Sins DLC. Pay $15 or more to also receive Hello Neighbor 2, Cartel Tycoon, Asterigos: Curse of the Stars, and the Not For Broadcast Live & Spooky and Bits of Your Life DLC packs. These activate on Steam.
Pay $10 or more to get GORN, Tentacular, The Talos Principle VR, Serious Sam 3 VR: BFE, Serious Sam VR: The Last Hope, Serious Sam VR: The Second Encounter, Serious Sam VR: The First Encounter, and Black'hood VR. These activate on Steam and required a VR headset.
Pay $5 or more to get Heaven Will Be Mine, The World Next Door, and No Longer Home. Pay $11 or more to also receive Arcadia Fallen and Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly. Pay $15 or more to also receive Monster Prom 2 + Camp Forever DLC and Lakeburg Legacies. Pay $18 or more to also receive Wylde Flowers. These activate on Steam.
Pay $5 or more to get JoJo Siwa: Worldwide Party, LOL Surprise! B.B.s BORN TO TRAVEL, and My Friend Peppa Pig. Pay $10 or more to also receive DreamWorks Spirit Lucky's Big Adventure, Rainbow High: Runway Rush, Peppa Pig: World Adventures, My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure, and Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion. These activate on Steam.
- Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece [Steam] - $68.99 (31% off)
- Elden Ring [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- School's Out Sale
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $71.49 (35% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Lies of P [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $27.49 (45% off)
- Payday 3 Gold Edition [Steam] - $44.99 (50% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Dave the Diver [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Cocoon [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Valheim [Steam Early Access] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Exoprimal [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Dead Island 2 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Hitman: World of Assassination [Steam] - $27.99 (60% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge [Steam] - $16.74 (33% off)
- Return to Monkey Island [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Tunic [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 [Steam] - $13.74 (45% off)
- Trombone Champ [Steam] - $5.99 (60% off)
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 [Steam] - $7.49 (70% off)
- More from the Humble Store's School's Out Sale.
- PlayStation Summer Spotlight Sale
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- God of War - $24.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - $29.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - $35.99 (40% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - $24.99 (50% off)
- More from the Humble Store's PlayStation Summer Spotlight Sale
Steam
The Steam Summer Sale is underway! There are hundreds upon hundreds of deals. As is always the case, some deals will inevitably fall through the cracks. I'm a pretty awesome guy, but I'm also one guy, so I'm inevitably going to miss something. So please understand, but if I absolutely miss anything egregious that you would like to see mentioned, let me know in the comments and I will endeavor to add it later on. For now, we're diving in and listing as much as we can with the time available to us!
The Steam Deck OLED is not among the sale items this time around, but the old 64GB and 512GB LCD Steak Deck models are once again on clearance. Be sure to visit the Steam Deck page for more details.
No more delays! We're jumping into the deals! Here we go!
- Half-Life: Alyx [VR headset required] - $20.39 (66% off)
- The Valve Complete Pack - $9.65 (92% off)
- Tell Me Why - FREE for Pride Month (Must claim before 7/1 @ 10AM PT)
- Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece - $68.99 (31% off)
- Elden Ring - $41.99 (30% off)
- Baldur's Gate 3 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Palworld [Steam Early Access] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Riven: The Complete Collection - $30.49 (26% off)
- Dragon's Dogma 2 - $55.99 (20% off)
- Sand Land - $39.59 (34% off)
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition - $47.99 (20% off)
- Star Wars Dark Forces Remaster - $19.49 (35% off)
- Contra: Operation Galuga - $29.99 (25% off)
- V Rising - $24.49 (30% off)
- South Park: Snow Day - $19.79 (34% off)
- The Outlast Trials - $26.79 (33% off)
- The Rogue Prince of Persia [Steam Early Access] - $15.99 (20% off)
- No Rest for the Wicked [Steam Early Access] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Enshrouded [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Manor Lords [Steam Early Access] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Supermarket Simulator [Steam Early Access] - $9.09 (30% off)
- Another Crab's Treasure - $23.99 (20% off)
- Little Kitty, Big City - $19.99 (20% off)
- Pacific Drive - $17.99 (40% off)
- Penny's Big Breakaway - $19.79 (34% off)
- Pepper Grinder - $11.99 (20% off)
- Content Warning - $7.99 (20% off)
- Tekken 8 - $39.89 (43% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth - $48.99 (30% off)
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink - $41.99 (30% off)
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $39.99 (20% off)
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden - $37.49 (25% off)
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft - $22.49 (25% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - $20.99 (70% off)
- Sons of the Forest - $20.09 (33% off)
- Ready or Not - $33.49 (33% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader - $32.49 (35% off)
- Persona 3 Reload - $48.99 (30% off)
- Persona 5 Tactica - $35.99 (40% off)
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon - $41.99 (30% off)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - $45.49 (35% off)
- Starfield - $46.89 (33% off)
- Lies of P - $35.99 (40% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $24.99 (50% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 - $11.99 (70% off)
- Lords of the Fallen - $29.99 (50% off)
- Forza Motorsport - $34.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 6 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 - $27.99 (60% off)
- Payday 3 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Remnant 2 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $29.99 (25% off)
- Exoprimal - $19.79 (67% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $51.04 (43% off)
- Star Ocean: The Second Story R - $34.99 (30% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Sonic Superstars - $23.99 (60% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Cocoon - $14.99 (40% off)
- Viewfinder - $16.24 (35% off)
- Sea of Stars - $24.49 (30% off)
- Blasphemous 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley - $29.99 (25% off)
- Coral Island - $23.99 (20% off)
- Moonstone Island - $13.99 (30% off)
- Fae Farm - $26.79 (33% off)
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk - $26.79 (33% off)
- Dave the Diver - $13.99 (30% off)
- Party Animals - $13.99 (30% off)
- Wizard with a Gun - $12.49 (50% off)
- Gunbrella - $8.99 (40% off)
- Mineko's Night Market - $13.99 (30% off)
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - $20.99 (30% off)
- Chants of Sennaar - $13.99 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 - $19.24 (45% off)
- For the King 2 - $18.74 (25% off)
- Hellboy Web of Wyrd - $12.49 (50% off)
- Immortals of Aveum - $17.99 (70% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $31.49 (55% off)
- Pizza Tower - $13.39 (33% off)
- Humanity - $17.99 (40% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $23.99 (60% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - $35.99 (40% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 - $40.19 (33% off)
- Returnal - $35.99 (40% off)
- Miasma Chronicles - $19.99 (60% off)
- System Shock - $17.99 (55% off)
- Dredge - $16.24 (35% off)
- High on Life DLC Bundle - $25.06 (54% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective - $19.79 (34% off)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- Berserk Boy - $14.00 (30% off)
- Gravity Circuit - $11.04 (35% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive - $19.79 (67% off)
- PowerWash Simulator - $17.49 (30% off)
- Aliens: Dark Descent - $19.99 (50% off)
- Park Beyond - $9.99 (80% off)
- Redfall - $19.99 (50% off)
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name - $29.99 (40% off)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin - $23.99 (60% off)
- Wild Hearts - $20.99 (70% off)
- Dead Space - $20.99 (70% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall - $9.89 (67% off)
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle - $23.55 (53% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $24.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - $34.99 (50% off)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin - $19.99 (50% off)
- Forspoken - $27.99 (60% off)
- NieR Replicant - $23.99 (60% off)
- NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- The Callisto Protocol - $17.99 (70% off)
- Atomic Heart - $23.99 (60% off)
- Dune Spice Wars - $20.99 (40% off)
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise Of The Dragons - $14.99 (40% off)
- Deliver Us Mars - $8.99 (70% off)
- Stray - $17.99 (40% off)
- Goat Simulator 3 - $11.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns - $14.99 (75% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - $29.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - $35.99 (40% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - $24.99 (50% off)
- God of War - $24.99 (50% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $19.99 (60% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $12.49 (50% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $14.99 (40% off)
- Vampire Survivors - $3.74 (25% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $16.24 (35% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants - $20.09 (33% off)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Origins Plus - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Frontiers - $20.99 (70% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $19.79 (67% off)
- Tactics Ogre: Reborn - $24.99 (50% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $23.99 (60% off)
- Metal: Hellsinger - $9.89 (67% off)
- Trombone Champ - $5.99 (60% off)
- Teardown - $14.99 (50% off)
- Storyteller - $9.89 (34% off)
- Neon White - $14.99 (40% off)
- Solar Ash - $15.99 (60% off)
- Chivalry 2 - $13.19 (67% off)
- Persona 5 Royal - $29.99 (50% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers - $17.99 (70% off)
- Persona 4 Golden - $11.99 (40% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax - $8.99 (70% off)
- Soul Hackers 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster - $14.99 (70% off)
- Company of Heroes 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Two Point Campus - $7.49 (75% off)
- Yakuza: Lika A Dragon - $11.99 (80% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide - $21.99 (45% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Boltgun - $14.29 (35% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate Daemonhunters - $13.49 (70% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine Anniversasry Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- Hitman World of Assassination - $27.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - $14.99 (75% off)
- Deathloop - $11.99 (80% off)
- The Quarry - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - $14.99 (75% off)
- Outriders Complete Edition - $19.49 (35% off)
- Stardew Valley - $8.99 (40% off)
- Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course - $19.43 (28% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $12.49 (75% off)
- Pac-Man Collection - $19.74 (76% off)
- Digimon Survive - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Halo Infinite Campaign - $23.99 (60% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $9.99 (75% off)
- Sea of Thieves 2024 Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Forza Horizon 5 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Hi-Fi RUSH - $17.99 (40% off)
- Pentiment - $9.99 (50% off)
- Grounded - $19.99 (50% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $5.99 (90% off)
- New World - $15.99 (60% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 - $13.74 (45% off)
- OlliOlli World - $9.89 (67% off)
- Gotham Knights - $11.99 (80% off)
- Back 4 Blood - $5.99 (90% off)
- Weird West Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Tales of Arise - $19.99 (50% off)
- Scarlet Nexus - $9.59 (84% off)
- Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box - $46.79 (93% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands - $19.99 (50% off)
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R - $14.99 (70% off)
- Guilty Gear STRIVE - $19.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $14.99 (75% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors - $17.99 (70% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $11.99 (80% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $11.99 (80% off)
- Riders Republic - $9.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion - $5.99 (90% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $3.99 (95% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole + South Park: The Stick of Truth - $5.39 (82% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.94 (67% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite - $8.99 (70% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (63% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dead By Daylight - $7.99 (60% off)
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre - $9.99 (75% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Shadow Warrior Trilogy - $26.37 (67% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $15.99 (60% off)
- Madden NFL 24 - $13.99 (80% off)
- NBA 2K24 - $9.59 (84% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 24 - $13.99 (80% off)
- Super Mega Baseball 4 - $19.99 (60% off)
- EA SPORTS PGA Tour - $9.79 (86% off)
- PGA Tour 2K23 - $14.99 (75% off)
- EA SPORTS WRC - $14.99 (75% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged - $19.99 (60% off)
- WWE 2K24 - $39.59 (34% off)
- AEW Fight Forever - $19.99 (50% off)
- Disco Elysium - $3.99 (90% off)
- Signalis - $13.99 (30% off)
- Windjammers 2 - $8.99 (55% off)
- Nobody Saves the World Complete - $14.85 (61% off)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits - $15.99 (60% off)
- Aztech: Forgotten Gods - $5.99 (80% off)
- Conan Chop Chop - $4.49 (70% off)
- Conan Exiles - $9.99 (75% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $9.89 (67% off)
- Tunic - $14.99 (50% off)
- Hades - $9.99 (60% off)
- It Takes Two - $13.99 (65% off)
- Terra Nil - $14.99 (40% off)
- Phantom Abyss - $9.99 (50% off)
- Card Shark - $9.99 (50% off)
- Trek to Yomi - $7.99 (60% off)
- Inscryption - $7.99 (60% off)
- Death's Door - $4.99 (75% off)
- Loop Hero - $4.94 (67% off)
- Humankind - $4.99 (90% off)
- Soundfall - $4.49 (85% off)
- Chorus - $4.99 (80% off)
- Escape Academy - $9.99 (50% off)
- Escape Simulator - $11.99 (40% off)
- Gas Station Simulator - $12.99 (35% off)
- Among Us - $2.99 (40% off)
- Hunt: Showdown - $13.99 (65% off)
- Moving Out 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dorfromantik - $8.39 (40% off)
- KeyWe - $8.49 (66% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure - $29.99 (50% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Days Gone - $12.49 (75% off)
- Age of Wonders 4 - $34.99 (30% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 - $19.99 (60% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $15.99 (60% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Earth Defense Force 5 - $17.99 (70% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $9.99 (75% off)
- Maneater - $9.99 (75% off)
- Hell Let Loose - $29.99 (40% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $5.99 (90% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $19.79 (67% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
- Just Cause 4 Complete Edition - $10.24 (92% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $9.90 (89% off)
- The Deux Ex Collection - $9.55 (89% off)
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe - $12.49 (50% off)
- A Memoir Blue - $3.99 (50% off)
- The Artful Escape - $7.99 (60% off)
- Twelve Minutes - $9.99 (60% off)
- Last Stop - $7.49 (75% off)
- The Pathless - $9.99 (75% off)
- Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition - $23.64 (41% off)
- Firewatch - $3.99 (80% off)
- Lethal Company [Steam Early Access] - $7.49 (25% off)
- ARK: Survival Ascended [Steam Early Access] - $35.99 (20% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor [Steam Early Access] - $7.49 (25% off)
- Phasmophobia [Steam Early Access] - $10.49 (25% off)
- Kerbal Space Program 2 [Steam Early Access] - $39.99 (20% off)
- BattleBit Remastered [Steam Early Access] - $7.49 (25% off)
- Starship Troopers: Extermination [Steam Early Access] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Relic Hunters Legend [Steam Early Access] - $9.74 (35% off)
- Valheim [Steam Early Access] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Satisfactory [Steam Early Access] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Shadows of Doubt [Steam Early Access] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Slime Rancher 2 [Steam Early Access] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Ultrakill [Steam Early Access] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Core Keeper [Steam Early Access] - $9.59 (40% off)
- Peglin [Steam Early Access] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Crab Champions [Steam Early Access] - $7.49 (25% off)
- Voidtrain [Steam Early Access] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Project Zomboid [Steam Early Access] - $13.39 (33% off)
- SCUM [Steam Early Access] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Empire of Sin - $9.99 (75% off)
- Factory Town - $7.99 (60% off)
- Squad - $37.49 (25% off)
- Insurgency: Sandstorm - $9.89 (67% off)
- Lost Ruins - $9.99 (50% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $13.49 (70% off)
- Guild of Dungeoneering Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Gunfire Reborn - $14.99 (25% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection - $19.13 (91% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology - $24.14 (88% off)
- Little Nightmares 2 - $9.89 (67% off)
- CODE VEIN - $8.99 (85% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $9.59 (84% off)
- SoulCalibur 6 - $5.99 (90% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $9.89 (67% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 - $19.99 (60% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid - $7.99 (60% off)
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 - $7.49 (70% off)
- Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite - $7.99 (80% off)
- UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes - $24.99 (50% off)
- Killer Instinct Anniversary Edition - $23.93 (35% off)
- Skullgirls 2nd Encore - $2.49 (90% off)
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $5.99 (60% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- Wolfenstein Alt History Collection - $15.08 (85% off)
- Arkane 20th Anniversary Bundle - $20.03 (84% off)
- Dragon Age Inquisition GOTY Edition - $3.99 (90% off)
- Dragon Age: Origins Ultimate Edition - $2.99 (90% off)
- Dragon Age 2 Ultimate Edition - $2.99 (90% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Complete Collection - $96.02 (66% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $8.99 (85% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $9.99 (80% off)
- Elite Dangerous - $5.99 (70% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 - $5.99 (90% off)
- Planet Zoo - $15.74 (65% off)
- Planet Coaster - $11.24 (75% off)
- Tron: Identity - $11.99 (20% off)
- Cassette Beasts - $11.99 (40% off)
- Temtem - $17.99 (60% off)
- Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy - $19.79 (67% off)
- Bear and Breakfast - $11.99 (40% off)
- A Little to the Left - $8.99 (45% off)
- Pupperazzi - $11.99 (40% off)
- Unpacking - $9.99 (50% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $9.99 (60% off)
- Fights in Tight Spaces Complete Edition - $17.97 (60% off)
- Ghostrunner - $8.99 (70% off)
- Carrion - $5.99 (70% off)
- Griftlands - $7.99 (60% off)
- Astroneer - $11.99 (60% off)
- Rust - $26.79 (33% off)
- DayZ - $24.99 (50% off)
- Terraria - $4.99 (50% off)
- Slay the Spire - $8.49 (66% off)
- Stellaris - $11.99 (70% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $9.89 (67% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 1+2 Combo Pack - $11.60 (67% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
- Subnautica Deep Ocean Bundle - $17.80 (70% off)
- Amnesia Re-collection Bundle - $17.97 (76% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $2.99 (90% off)
- Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem - $9.99 (50% off)
- Serious Sam 4 - $7.99 (80% off)
- Tabletop Simulator - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Starter - $10.99 (45% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat - $15.99 (60% off)
- Space Engineers - $9.99 (50% off)
- Sniper Elite 5 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Arma Reforger - $22.49 (25% off)
- Arma 3 - $2.99 (90% off)
- Barotruama - $17.49 (50% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic - $9.89 (67% off)
- Risk of Rain Returns - $11.24 (25% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $8.24 (67% off)
- Titanfall 2 - $2.99 (90% off)
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - $11.99 (60% off)
- RimWorld - $27.99 (20% off)
- Turnip Boy Robs a Bank - $10.49 (30% off)
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion - $3.74 (75% off)
- Call of the Sea - $7.99 (60% off)
- Ooblets - $17.99 (40% off)
- Boyfriend Dungeon - $9.99 (50% off)
- Super Dungeon Maker - $8.79 (56% off)
- The Red Lantern - $4.99 (80% off)
- Prison Architect - $2.99 (90% off)
- Golf It! - $4.49 (50% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $4.94 (67% off)
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator - $7.99 (60% off)
- Ori: The Collection - $13.39 (73% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 (50% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $19.99 (50% off)
- Shovel Knight Dig - $12.49 (50% off)
- Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon - $9.99 (50% off)
- Cyber Shadow - $11.99 (40% off)
- Celeste - $1.99 (90% off)
- TowerFall Ascension - $3.74 (75% off)
- Spiritfarer - $7.49 (75% off)
- Haven - $12.49 (50% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts - $7.79 (40% off)
- Donut County - $3.89 (70% off)
- Wreckfest - $11.99 (60% off)
- American Truck Simulator - $1.99 (90% off)
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 - $1.99 (90% off)
- SnowRunner - $14.99 (50% off)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake - $19.99 (50% off)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated - $7.49 (75% off)
- Blaster Master Zero 3 - $7.49 (50% off)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 - $5.99 (60% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $9.99 (75% off)
- Castlevania Advance Collection - $11.99 (40% off)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection - $3.99 (80% off)
- Contra Anniversary Collection - $3.99 (80% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered - $9.99 (60% off)
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire - $9.99 (75% off)
- Pillars of Eternity Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Enhanced Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Dungeons & Dragons Enhanced Classics Ultimate Bundle - $35.74 (76% off)
- Super Meat Boy Forever - $1.99 (90% off)
- Castle Crashers - $1.49 (90% off)
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition - $3.99 (90% off)
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour - $1.99 (90% off)
- Undertale - $2.49 (75% off)
- Into the Breach - $7.49 (50% off)
- FTL: Faster Than Light - $2.49 (75% off)
- Quake 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
