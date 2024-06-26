Evening Reading - June 26, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition is an Any% speedrun through memory lane
- Elden Ring Version 1.12.2 patch notes buff Scadutree Blessings
- Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster announced
- Mulan comes to Disney Dreamlight Valley in The Lucky Dragon update
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Hideo Kojima meets Mia Goth
With Mia Goth. pic.twitter.com/K02ht0wlyS— HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) June 25, 2024
Genuinely one of the funniest guys on the internet. I see you, Kojima.
First trailer for Batman: Caped Crusader
Looks sick. Glad this project got to live after WB dropped it.
College Football 25 Sights and Sounds deepdive
Feels like they have a good handle on the college atmosphere. We'll see how it turns out...
Fortnite Reload gets Duos tomorrow
And then there were two! RELOAD DUOS - TOMORROW 🔁 pic.twitter.com/mBh821l0Y9— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 26, 2024
Really fun mode. Glad I won't need a squad to play it now!
When you watch another player's ghost in Elden Ring
Thinking you’re in a safe spot in Elden Ring… pic.twitter.com/9bR9OE3khs— City (@CalebCity) June 26, 2024
Too real, I usually end up dying anyway.
Steam Game Recording
Today we’ve launched Steam Game Recording into Beta. This is a new built-in system for creating and sharing your gameplay footage, that works on any game on Steam.— Steam (@Steam) June 26, 2024
Learn more here: https://t.co/H5z6Reykmx pic.twitter.com/koDAjyUeAe
Cool new feature. Hopefully can replace some of the apps I use for capturing.
Shaq is dropping a song with Jay-Z and Nas
SHAQUILLE O’NEAL— NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) June 26, 2024
JAY-Z
NAS
NO LOVE LOST 🎵
🚨JUNE 28TH🚨 pic.twitter.com/60uHXL6MWU
Wasn't on my 2024 bingo card!
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
