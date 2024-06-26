New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - June 26, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Hideo Kojima meets Mia Goth

Genuinely one of the funniest guys on the internet. I see you, Kojima.

First trailer for Batman: Caped Crusader

Looks sick. Glad this project got to live after WB dropped it.

College Football 25 Sights and Sounds deepdive

Feels like they have a good handle on the college atmosphere. We'll see how it turns out...

Fortnite Reload gets Duos tomorrow

Really fun mode. Glad I won't need a squad to play it now!

When you watch another player's ghost in Elden Ring

Too real, I usually end up dying anyway.

Steam Game Recording

Cool new feature. Hopefully can replace some of the apps I use for capturing.

Shaq is dropping a song with Jay-Z and Nas

Wasn't on my 2024 bingo card!

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

The Shacknews E4 Remake logo and graphic
Tune into E4 Remake tomorrow at 12 p.m. ET!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

