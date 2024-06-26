Evening Reading - June 26, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Hideo Kojima meets Mia Goth

Genuinely one of the funniest guys on the internet. I see you, Kojima.

First trailer for Batman: Caped Crusader

Looks sick. Glad this project got to live after WB dropped it.

College Football 25 Sights and Sounds deepdive

Feels like they have a good handle on the college atmosphere. We'll see how it turns out...

Fortnite Reload gets Duos tomorrow

And then there were two! RELOAD DUOS - TOMORROW 🔁 pic.twitter.com/mBh821l0Y9 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 26, 2024

Really fun mode. Glad I won't need a squad to play it now!

When you watch another player's ghost in Elden Ring

Thinking you’re in a safe spot in Elden Ring… pic.twitter.com/9bR9OE3khs — City (@CalebCity) June 26, 2024

Too real, I usually end up dying anyway.

Steam Game Recording

Today we’ve launched Steam Game Recording into Beta. This is a new built-in system for creating and sharing your gameplay footage, that works on any game on Steam.



Learn more here: https://t.co/H5z6Reykmx pic.twitter.com/koDAjyUeAe — Steam (@Steam) June 26, 2024

Cool new feature. Hopefully can replace some of the apps I use for capturing.

Shaq is dropping a song with Jay-Z and Nas

SHAQUILLE O’NEAL

JAY-Z

NAS



NO LOVE LOST 🎵



🚨JUNE 28TH🚨 pic.twitter.com/60uHXL6MWU — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) June 26, 2024

Wasn't on my 2024 bingo card!

