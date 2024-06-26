Mulan comes to Disney Dreamlight Valley in The Lucky Dragon update Mulan and Mushu are now available to befriend and a new realm based on their world has been added.

Disney Dreamlight Valley continues to grow Animal Crossing-like Disney experience where we can visit and befriend some of our favorite characters from across Disney’s IP, and this week a new update brought another large helping of beloved characters to the game. The Lucky Dragon update brings the realm of Mulan into play. Of course, that means Mulan herself and her little dragon friend Mushu are also now in the game and you can befriend them.

Gameloft announced the details of the Lucky Dragon update in Disney Dreamlight Valley with a developer update blog. Starting today, players can check out Mulan’s realm and engage in a wealth of new activities:

Arriving in a training camp that has seen better days, under Mushu’s guidance, you’ll dress the part of a recruit and start working out both your muscles and magic by tidying things up. Your next task may be the most difficult… waking up Mulan! Once up, she’ll test your strength, endurance, and patience in the training grounds – hopefully you and your Royal Tools will be up to the task!

That wasn’t all players can do with the new Mulan content. They can help Mushu set up his Dragon Temple, or help Mulan bring tea to the Valley by setting up a Tea Stall and gathering new recipe ingredients. Players can also explore new Magnolia Tree decorations for the game’s Landscaping features. This free update comes alongside a wealth of new premium items, such as Lilo & Stitch-based beach items that can be found in the Premium Shop.

With Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Mulan content in play, players will want to jump in and join Mulan and her friends in all of the new activities available. Stay tuned to our Disney Dreamlight Valley topic for more updates and news.