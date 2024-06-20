Xbox confirms it will be at Gamescom 2024 while PlayStation bows out PlayStation will once again bow out of the Germany-based games showcase while Xbox claims it will have its biggest booth ever there.

Both PlayStation and Xbox have shared details about their upcoming plans for Gamescom 2024. Simply put, PlayStation is backing out of the Cologne, Germany game festival while Xbox has confirmed it will be there. Moreover, Xbox claimed that it will have its largest presence at Gamescom yet this year, as well as sharing some of the games that will be showcased during the event.

PlayStation shared its backing out of Gamescom 2024 via German publication Games Wirtschaft. Meanwhile, Xbox shared word of its Gamescom plans via its social media channels. In addition to Xbox confirming that it intends to have its largest presence at the festival yet, it also listed some of the games event-goers will see at Gamescom.

The Xbox team is heading BACK to @gamescom



Visit us at our biggest booth yet August 21-25!

Xbox’s list of games confirmed for Gamescom 2024 are as follows:

Age of Mythology: Retold

Avowed

Ara: History Untold

Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred

Diablo Immortal

The Elder Scrolls Online

Fallout 76

Towerborne

World of Warcraft: The War Within

Meanwhile, this marks multiple years in a row where PlayStation has pulled out of Gamescom. The group officially bowed out of 2022 and 2023. The publisher is more likely to share news of its upcoming games via events like PlayStation State of Play showcases, but for right now, PlayStation’s late summer plans remain foggy. It’s worth noting that it also joins Nintendo, which confirmed back in April that it would skipping Gamescom 2024 as well.

With Xbox and PlayStation having confirmed their positions on Gamescom 2024, it will be interesting to see which other publishers and developers are in or out for the event. Stay tuned here at Shacknews as we share the latest updates leading up to Gamescom 2024’s dates in late August.