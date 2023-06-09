PlayStation will not have a floor exhibit at Gamescom 2023 Sony Interactive Entertainment confirmed that it has no plans to host an exhibit or booth at Gamescom 2023's return to a physical event.

With the summer season of game reveals in full effect, it’s worth remembering that Gamescom’s physical return takes place on the back end of it all, but one major publisher has already confirmed it won’t be at Gamescom 2023. Sony recently confirmed that PlayStation would not have an on-floor exhibit at the Koelnmesse in August. Sony is one of the first big groups to back out of the event.

Sony Interactive Entertainment confirmed its bowing out from the physical return of Gamescom 2023 via a statement to German publication GamesMarkt. It was there that Sony stated it has no plans to participate in Gamescom 2023, which takes place from August 23 to August 27, 2023. Sony is among the first major groups to confirm it won’t have a presence, and this is after appearing at the last physical Gamescom in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic derailed most physical events.

Gamescom 2023 marks the physical return of the event, but it seems PlayStation won't be taking part.

Source: Gamescom

It's worth noting that other groups have already expressed interest in Gamescom. Nintendo confirmed earlier this year that it will participate in Gamescom 2023, even after bowing out of E3 2023 before it was canceled. That said, groups like PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo have all pivoted heavily to offering their showcases and reveals via livestream presentations like PlayStation State of Play. With a recent State of Play focused on Final Fantasy 16 already having taken place a couple months ago, it feels likely that another may be coming at the end of the summer, but we’ll see for certain soon enough.

Nonetheless, it seems Gamescom 2023 will be running without major involvement from PlayStation. Stay tuned as we continue to share further updates on the event leading up to August 2023.