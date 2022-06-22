PlayStation bows out of Gamescom 2022 A PlayStation spokesperson shared that the company will not have a presence on the showfloor of Gamescom 2022.

It would appear that PlayStation will join Nintendo in not having a presence on the floor of Gamescom’s physical return. The Sony-backed group was recently asked about Gamescom and a spokesperson said that apparently there won’t be a PlayStation presence on the show floor of the event. They join Nintendo in backing out of Gamescom 2022 in its physical return later this year.

PlayStation’s bow out of Gamescom 2022 was shared in an interview with German publication Games Wirtschaft, in which a PlayStation spokesperson shared that the group would not be participating in the upcoming Gamescom 2022. After two years of cancellation and absence of a physical show, Gamescom 2022 was slated to return to full capacity to the Koelnmesse convention and trade center in Cologne, Germany. Unfortunately, it’s losing some heavy hitters in its first year back and the latest includes PlayStation. The company is reportedly satisfied with its summer 2022 showing of games in its recent PlayStation State of Play presentation.

Gamescom 2022 is set to return with a physical event in August 2022 and, so far, Nintendo, PlayStation, Activision Blizzard, and Take-Two Interactive will be absent. [Image via Gamescom]

PlayStation joins several other big gaming companies in bowing out of Gamescom 2022. It was earlier this year that Nintendo confirmed it had no plans to be part of Gamescom’s return this year. In the time since, Take-Two Interactive and Activision Blizzard have also bowed out of the event.

Gamescom 2022 is meant to be a “hybrid” return of the event. This will be the first year in several that a physical event returns to Cologne, Germany, but the event is being bolstered by an online presence, featuring online showcases like Geoff Keighley’s Opening Night Live. Opening Night Live took on larger importance with Gamescom as it was forced to shut down its physical events due to the COVID-19 pandemic in previous years.

Either way, with Nintendo and PlayStation backing out of Gamescom 2022 among others, that leaves some major players out of the event’s overall gathering. It will remain to be seen if further groups choose not to go. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for further updates.