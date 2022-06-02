Watch the PlayStation State of Play June 2022 showcase here Here's how you can watch the June 2022 PlayStation State of Play.

Sony Interactive Entertainment will soo showcase the latest games coming to PlayStation consoles as well as PSVR 2 in a State of Play presentation. There are sure to be a lot of reveals and announcements, so you’ll want to be tuned in for all the excitement. On that note, let’s look at how you can watch the June 2022 PlayStation State of Play presentation.

The June 2022 PlayStation State of Play presentation will take place on June 2, 2022, at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET. The event will be streamed on the PlayStation Twitch and YouTube channels. If you don’t want to leave our site, you can watch using the video embed above. The presentation will last for roughly thirty minutes in total, Sony confirmed.

In the initial announcement of the State of Play, Sony gives us some clues as to what to expect from the showcase. “We’ll have some exciting reveals from our third-party partners, plus a sneak peek at several games in development for PlayStation VR2.” We already know that Horizon Call of the Mountain will be spotlighted during the State of Play, but we’re sure to get more news on upcoming titles for PSVR 2. With Sony specifically calling out reveals from third-party developers, there’s a chance that the studio’s upcoming first-party games (God of War Ragnarok, Spider-Man 2) may not be featured.

That’s how you can watch the June 2022 PlayStation State of Play showcase. It’s just one of many showcases going down as we get into Summer Game Fest season. If you can’t tune in, we’ll have all of the news over on our Shacknews topic page dedicated to State of Play.