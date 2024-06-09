New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Discussion - June 9, 2024

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

It's been a big week. I think we all deserve to spend some time unwinding with some puzzles.

Are you ready to be a film master?

Honestly, this is the sort of hilarious content I need today.

The making of Halo 2

It's always a good day to watch the making of Halo 2 documentary. What a special game.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Why is time like this?

No, no. The 90s was only 10 years ago.

Mind the leg

Never bring a gun to a leg fight.

Stranger Things was so good

Wish they'd do another season.

Tiny cats have tiny dreams

Listen to those meows!

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free! You know what else is free? Bubbletron! Check it out and see if you can win the daily money hat.

Sam's ginger cat Rad stretched out sleeping

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola