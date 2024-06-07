Evening Reading - June 7, 2024

Hello, everyone at Shacknews. With so much going down today, there isn't too much time for more news, memes, and entertainment. Nonetheless, this is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

A lot happened! Seriously! Follow the Shacknews front page, as well as our social media channels, to get a look at anything you might have missed, whether it be Summer Game Fest, the other big presentations of the day, GameStop news, or follow our continuing dive into Destiny 2: The Final Shape.

As for Shack Chat, that's happening tomorrow! Stay tuned!

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in Bubbletron

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

Mmm… donuts…

Did you get yours?

The Wheel stops turning

An era has ended.

A salute to the fallen

“We love you. We miss you. We hate money.”



An electronic billboard from New Blood Interactive in downtown LA mourns the closure of Arkane Austin, Tango Gameworks, Roll7, Sony’s London Studio, Volition and more



“Gone but not forgotten” pic.twitter.com/1zCeD4KEEw — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) June 7, 2024

This billboard probably cost Dave Oshry less than it did most publishers to run a trailer at Summer Game Fest.

Nothing but the Hotfix

Games Done Quick has compiled its best Hotfix runs in salute of AAPI Heritage Month.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai talks about the work that goes into implementing flashing effects. (Warning for photosensitive viewers)

This week in Shaqnews (and Chucknews)

TNT is in negotiations to secure a share of NBA media rights that could include regular season and playoff games, sources tell FOS.



The network isn't out of the fight to keep the NBA yet, says @MMcCarthyREV ⬇️ — Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 7, 2024

The fight for Inside the NBA isn't over yet.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

If Bron Breakker isn't headlining WrestleMania next year, something has gone terribly wrong.

Tonight in video game music

We go to OC ReMix for this track from one of this year's breakout hits: Balatro.

That's it for the first Friday Evening Reading for June! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!