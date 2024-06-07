Weekend Console Download Deals for June 7: Nintendo Mega Extreme Fun Sale

All three console makers have something to celebrate this weekend, arguably one of the most exciting ones of the year for big gaming announcements. PlayStation is getting into the spirit with its Summer Game Fest Sale, featuring big recent releases like Sea of Thieves, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, Pacific Drive, and more.

Xbox is launching one of its biggest sales of the year to celebrate its big Sunday summer showcase. The Deals Unlocked sale features a parade of first-party Xbox titles alongside some big recent third-party hits like the Tekken 8 Deluxe Edition, TopSpin 2K25, and Penny's Big Breakaway.

Lastly, Nintendo has kicked off its Mega Extreme Fun Sale. Sales like this one don't come along often and feature dozens of first-party Nintendo games at a discount. Look for big hits like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Splatoon 3, and many more. Plus, a lot of third-party games are on discount, including a first-time discount on Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, either bundled or a la carte.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Xbox

If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.

Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.