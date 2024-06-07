Weekend Console Download Deals for June 7: Nintendo Mega Extreme Fun Sale

All three console makers have something to celebrate this weekend, arguably one of the most exciting ones of the year for big gaming announcements. PlayStation is getting into the spirit with its Summer Game Fest Sale, featuring big recent releases like Sea of Thieves, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, Pacific Drive, and more.
Xbox is launching one of its biggest sales of the year to celebrate its big Sunday summer showcase. The Deals Unlocked sale features a parade of first-party Xbox titles alongside some big recent third-party hits like the Tekken 8 Deluxe Edition, TopSpin 2K25, and Penny's Big Breakaway.
Lastly, Nintendo has kicked off its Mega Extreme Fun Sale. Sales like this one don't come along often and feature dozens of first-party Nintendo games at a discount. Look for big hits like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Splatoon 3, and many more. Plus, a lot of third-party games are on discount, including a first-time discount on Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, either bundled or a la carte.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
- Minecraft - $9.99 (50% off)
- Minecraft Legends - $19.99 (50% off)
- Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Summer Game Fest
- Sea of Thieves - $29.99 (25% off)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut - $29.39 (58% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Digital Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $29.99 (40% off)
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU - $14.99 (25% off)
- Pacific Drive - $23.99 (20% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall - $9.89 (67% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition - $39.99 (20% off)
- Street Fighter 6 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition - $43.99 (60% off)
- High On Life - $29.99 (25% off)
- Exoprimal - $19.79 (67% off)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition - $35.99 (70% off)
- Sonic Origins Plus - $19.99 (50% off)
- PowerWash Simulator - $17.49 (30% off)
- Tactics Ogre: Reborn - $24.99 (50% off)
- Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration - $25.99 (35% off)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package - $39.99 (60% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation Summer Game Fest Sale.
- PlayStation Days of Play
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - $49.69 (29% off)
- The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered - $39.99 (20% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - $52.49 (25% off)
- Rise of the Ronin - $49.69 (29% off)
- God of War Ragnarok - $39.89 (43% off)
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition - $39.59 (34% off)
- MLB The Show 24 - $49.69 (29% off)
- Tekken 8 Deluxe Edition - $69.99 (30% off)
- TopSpin 2K25 - $55.99 (20% off)
- WWE 2K24 - $52.49 (25% off)
- South Park: Snow Day Digital Deluxe Edition - $37.49 (25% off)
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster - $20.99 (30% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - $27.99 (60% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth Deluxe Edition - $55.24 (35% off)
- Persona 3 Reload Digital Deluxe Edition - $55.99 (30% off)
- Persona 5 Tactica Digital Deluxe Edition - $47.99 (40% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $41.99 (40% off)
- Alan Wake 2 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Lies of P - $41.99 (30% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Outlast Trials Deluxe Edition - $37.49 (25% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 - $27.99 (60% off)
- Gran Turismo 7 - $39.89 (43% off)
- Remnant 2 - $29.99 (40% off)
- Diablo 4 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Payday 3 - $23.99 (40% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $19.79 (67% off)
- Hi-Fi RUSH - $17.99 (40% off)
- Hitman: World of Assassination - $27.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dead Space - $24.49 (65% off)
- Final Fantasy 14 Online Complete Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $24.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - $15.19 (62% off)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dead by Daylight Gold Edition - $41.99 (40% off)
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre - $15.99 (60% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive - $19.99 (50% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 - $19.99 (60% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge + Dimension Shellshock - $22.49 (25% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $23.99 (40% off)
- High On Life DLC Bundle - $37.49 (25% off)
- Viewfinder - $17.49 (30% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $5.99 (70% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle - $23.99 (40% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $8.99 (85% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience - $11.99 (40% off)
- More from the PlayStation State of Play Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- EA SPORTS FC 24 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Ghostrunner 2 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Tunic - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Destiny 2: Lightfall - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Taxi Life Supporter Edition - $31.49 (30% off)
- Session: Skate Sim Year One Complete Edition - $21.00 (70% off)
- Steep X Games Gold Edition - $12.50 (80% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Deals Unlocked
- Starfield - $46.89 (33% off)
- Tekken 8 Deluxe Edition - $69.99 (30% off)
- WWE 2K24 - $52.49 (25% off)
- TopSpin 2K25 - $55.99 (20% off)
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU - $14.99 (25% off)
- Penny's Big Breakaway - $10.49 (85% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth Deluxe Edition - $55.24 (35% off)
- Persona 3 Reload Digital Deluxe Edition - $55.99 (30% off)
- Persona 5 Tactica - $35.99 (40% off)
- Unicorn Overlord Monarch Edition - $52.49 (25% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - $27.99 (60% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $29.99 (40% off)
- Skull & Bones Premium Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $41.99 (40% off)
- Alan Wake 2 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Forza Motorsport Premium Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- Lies of P - $41.99 (30% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage Master Assassin Edition - $44.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Superstars - $29.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 6 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 - $27.99 (60% off)
- Payday 3 Gold Edition - $44.99 (50% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Remnant 2 - $29.99 (30% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $29.99 (25% off)
- Exoprimal - $19.79 (67% off)
- Dead Island 2 Gold Edition - $44.99 (50% off)
- Immortals of Aveum - $20.99 (70% off)
- EA SPORTS UFC 5 - $38.49 (45% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 24 - $13.99 (80% off)
- NBA 2K24 - $10.49 (85% off)
- NHL 24 - $20.99 (70% off)
- Madden NFL 24 - $13.99 (80% off)
- EA Sports WRC - $19.99 (60% off)
- The Crew Motorfest - $34.99 (50% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged - $14.99 (70% off)
- EA SPORTS PGA Tour - $10.49 (85% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive - $23.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $31.49 (55% off)
- Final Fantasy 14 Online Complete Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley Gold Edition - $45.49 (35% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Dredge - $17.49 (30% off)
- Hi-Fi RUSH - $20.99 (30% off)
- Wild Hearts - $20.99 (70% off)
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name Deluxe Edition - $27.49 (50% off)
- Dead Space - $24.49 (65% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $19.79 (67% off)
- Park Beyond - $12.49 (75% off)
- One Piece Odyssey - $17.99 (70% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $9.99 (75% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall - $9.89 (67% off)
- As Dusk Falls - $9.89 (67% off)
- Pentiment - $11.99 (40% off)
- Grounded - $27.99 (30% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition - $17.49 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition - $31.99 (60% off)
- Saints Row Gold Edition - $13.99 (65% off)
- PGA Tour 2K23 Cross-Gen Edition - $17.49 (75% off)
- Deathloop - $11.99 (80% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - $14.99 (75% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition - $17.49 (75% off)
- The Quarry - $17.49 (75% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Next-Level Edition - $17.49 (75% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition - $35.99 (70% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $14.99 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- Riders Republic 360 Edition - $23.99 (70% off)
- Battlefield 2042 Cross-Gen Bundle - $10.49 (85% off)
- Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box - $49.49 (67% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $5.99 (90% off)
- Gotham Knights Deluxe Edition - $17.99 (80% off)
- Back 4 Blood Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (90% off)
- Resident Evil Village - $15.99 (60% off)
- It Takes Two - $13.99 (65% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $14.99 (50% off)
- Meet Your Maker - $13.99 (30% off)
- Gears Triple Bundle - $14.99 (75% off)
- Ori: The Collection - $16.49 (67% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $2.99 (90% off)
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $5.99 (70% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $9.99 (75% off)
- Metal: Hellsinger Complete Edition - $32.49 (35% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Ultimate Edition - $31.99 (60% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (85% off)
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R - $14.99 (70% off)
- Brawlhalla All Legends Pack - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $9.89 (67% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $8.99 (85% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $17.49 (65% off)
- More from the Xbox Deals Unlocked Sale.
- Minecraft Anniversary Sale
- Minecraft - $9.99 (50% off)
- Minecraft Legends - $19.99 (50% off)
- Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Activision Blizzard Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - $45.49 (35% off)
- Diablo 4 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Crash Team Rumble - $17.99 (40% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $19.99 (60% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $19.79 (67% off)
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Xbox Activision Blizzard Sale.
Nintendo Switch
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU - $14.99 (25% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $29.99 (40% off)
- Ace Attorney Anthology - $44.99 (25% off)
- MLB The Show 24 MVP Edition - $56.94 (33% off)
- Mega Extreme Fun Sale
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - $39.99 (33% off)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons - $41.99 (30% off)
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft - $22.49 (25% off)
- Splatoon 3 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land - $41.99 (30% off)
- Sonic Superstars Digital Deluxe Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Super Mario Odyssey - $39.99 (33% off)
- Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Red Dead Redemption - $34.99 (30% off)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze - $39.99 (33% off)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening - $41.99 (30% off)
- We Love Katamari REROLL + Royal Reverie - $7.49 (75% off)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity - $41.99 (30% off)
- Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp - $41.99 (30% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Fire Emblem Engage - $41.99 (30% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.89 (67% off)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition - $41.99 (30% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley Gold Edition - $45.49 (35% off)
- Bayonetta 3 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon - $41.99 (30% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ: FighterZ Edition - $14.39 (84% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition - $34.99 (30% off)
- Dragon Quest Builders - $34.99 (30% off)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 - $34.99 (30% off)
- Unicorn Overlord Monarch Edition - $52.49 (25% off)
- Triangle Strategy - $41.99 (30% off)
- Disney Illusion Island - $27.99 (30% off)
- Sea of Stars - $26.24 (25% off)
- Astral Chain - $41.99 (30% off)
- Contra: Operation Galuga - $31.99 (20% off)
- LIVE A LIVE - $34.99 (30% off)
- Persona Collection - $49.49 (45% off)
- Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order - $41.99 (30% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore - $41.99 (30% off)
- Bravely Default 2 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Samba de Amigo: Party Amigo - $15.99 (60% off)
- DAEMON X MACHINA - $41.99 (30% off)
- Undertale - $10.04 (33% off)
- Good Job! - $13.99 (30% off)
- Super Bomberman R 2 - $34.99 (30% off)
- DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power - $41.99 (30% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $4.99 (83% off)
- Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido - $34.99 (30% off)
- Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game - $7.99 (80% off)
- Fae Farm - $41.99 (30% off)
- Just Dance 2024 Edition Ultimate Edition - $42.49 (50% off)
- Fashion Dreamer - $34.99 (30% off)
- Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrille and the Millionaires Conspiracy - $23.99 (40% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gold Edition - $35.99 (60% off)
- No More Heroes 3 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise - $24.99 (50% off)
- Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes - $14.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Heritage Pack (2023) - $39.99 (50% off)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated - $11.99 (60% off)
- SNK HEROINES Tag Team Frenzy - $29.99 (40% off)
- WB Games Sale
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes - $9.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition - $8.99 (80% off)
- LEGO City Undercover - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition - $11.24 (85% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $7.99 (80% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $5.99 (85% off)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $5.99 (85% off)
- WB Games Heroes Sale
- Mortal Kombat 1 - $27.99 (40% off)
- Batman: Arkham Trilogy - $35.99 (40% off)
- Activision Blizzard June Sale
- Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle - $26.24 (65% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $13.99 (65% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Digital Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Diablo 2 Resurrected - $13.19 (67% off)
- Diablo 3 Eternal Collection - $19.79 (67% off)
- Bethesda Mid-Year Sale
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $9.99 (75% off)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus - $5.99 (85% off)
- Quake + Quake 2 Enhanced Bundle - $5.99 (60% off)
- Doom Slayers Collection - $14.99 (70% off)
- DOOM - $7.99 (80% off)
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood - $4.99 (75% off)
- Doom 3 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Doom 64 - $1.99 (60% off)
- Doom (1993) - $1.99 (60% off)
- Doom 2 (Classic) - $1.99 (60% off)
- Monster Hunter Franchise Sale
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate - $9.99 (75% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $19.99 (66% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants - $20.09 (33% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $16.74 (33% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Grounded - $27.99 (30% off)
- Pentiment - $11.99 (40% off)
- SteamWorld Build - $17.99 (40% off)
- Horizon Chase 2 - $19.99 (20% off)
- Dredge Digital Deluxe Edition - $17.54 (35% off)
- Moving Out 2 Deluxe Edition - $16.49 (50% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $23.99 (40% off)
- Baldur's Gate 1+2 Enhanced Editions - $14.99 (70% off)
- Kaiju Wars - $8.99 (55% off)
- Jurassic World Aftermath Collection - $10.49 (65% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for June 7: Nintendo Mega Extreme Fun Sale