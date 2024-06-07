Shack Chat: What was your favorite reveal from Summer Game Fest 2024?

It’s a great weekend for gaming. We’re deep in the heart of June and Summer Game Fest 2024 weekend has arrived, bringing Geoff Keighley’s marquee showcase alongside a wealth of other reveals, programs, and direct presentations. Summer Game Fest 2024’s main showcase has ended, but it had a grand collection of new games and announcements. With that in mind, the Shack Staff shared its favorites from the event. Check out our answers below.

Question: What was your favorite reveal from Summer Game Fest 2024?

Terry Bogard in Street Fighter 6 - TJ Denzer, Senior BUSTAH WOLF!!!

Terry Bogard is, without a doubt, my favorite leading guy in a fighting game ever. I grew up on Fatal Fury and Capcom Vs. SNK 2 is my favorite fighting game ever. I really thought we were about to see the deal sealed on Capcom Vs. SNK 3 when Terry and Mai showed up alongside Luke and Jaime in this trailer, but I was just as happy to see that Terry will be a proper fighter in Street Fighter 6. I really can’t wait to see how moves like the Burst Knuckle, Rising Tackle, Buster Wolf, and Power Geyser look in the RE Engine. And I hope this means we’re getting closer to the dream. CVS3… I want it to be real and I feel like we’re getting there.

Power Rangers? In this economy? - Asif Khan, Shacknews CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind looks awesome. Praise God Emperor Geoff for bestowing the announcement trailer upon us meager gamers during his glorious Summer Game Fest 2024 livestream. May blessings rain about him, as he is truly a benevolent God Emperor. Praise be.

Sid Meier's Civilization 7 - Bill Lavoy, World Ruler

The Civilization series has been one of my favorites over the years, and Civilization 7 was by far the best thing I saw at the Summer Game Fest 2024 showcase. Civ just hits differently. Starting in the stone ages and getting a great spawn with ample resources. Slowly pulling ahead in the technological race. Choose to either rule the world with an iron fist or smother your enemies with the influence of your religion. There’s so much to dig into and I can’t wait until we see more of what Civilization 7 brings.

Project C - Donovan Erskine, Likes scary movies

As a huge horror movie fan, I’m excited to see Blumhouse bring its film sensibilities to the gaming world. The publisher revealed multiple in-development games, but Project C is easily the one I’m most excited about. A Sam Barlow x Brandon Cronenberg collaboration? Come on. This game is going to scare the hell out of me and I can’t wait for it.

Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind - Steve Tyminski, Stevetendo show host, Morphin’ Time!

What was my favorite reveal from Summer Game Fest this year? That is an interesting question because there were a few games that caught my attention that were shown during the much-too-long event. Metaphor: Refantazio is a game that caught my attention the last time it was shown off at the Game Awards I believe. I’m always a sucker for anime-styled games and role-playing games so this one is one I’m going to look out for. The trailer for Wonderstop looks interesting. I like farming/life sim games like this.

However, my answer for this question is an easy one: It’s Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind. I grew up with the Power Rangers and it’s great to see classic characters come back. The beat-‘em-up genre was an area the Power Rangers didn’t go into too often for video games. It was always the classic side scroller or fighting game. The trailer for this game showed a lot of different level styles like motorcycle riding, roller coaster riding, and fighting with the Megazord. Now if the Terror Toad, one of my all time favorite Power Rangers villains of the week shows up, then we might check all of the boxes!

These were our favorite reveals out of Summer Game Fest 2024, but what were yours? Be sure to check out our rundown of the best trailers and announcements so far and follow the rest of our Summer Game Fest 2024 coverage to keep up with everything announced as it happens!