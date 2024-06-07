Weekend PC Download Deals for June 7: TopSpin 2K25 free weekend on Steam

Steam is watching this weekend's Summer Game Fest activities closely. It's ready to unleash big sales at any time, but for now, there's another good reason to head over there. Valve's storefront is in the mood for some tennis, offering one of the first discounts for TopSpin 2K25. If that's not enough, it's free to play for this weekend only. Give it a try and if you like it, pick it up. Otherwise, serve it back the other way.

Elsewhere, the Epic Games Store is in the final week of the Epic Games MEGA Sale and it's saved up its best deal for last. On top of the multitude of discounts, Marvel's Midnight Suns is available to own for absolutely free! This is an overlooked gem, so don't sleep on this deal. The Ubisoft Store is preparing for Monday's Ubisoft Forward presentation with a big seasonal sale, which includes a coupon and a deal for first-time Ubisoft+ subscribers. Finally, Green Man Gaming would like to get you into Final Fantasy 14 before Dawntrail arrives, so catch up with the Complete Edition right now.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of June, you'll receive Risk of Rain 2, Warhammer 40K: Battlesector, Knights of Honor 2: Sovereign, Lego 2K Drive Awesome Edition, Miasma Chronicles, Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, A Guidebook of Babel, and Empyrion: Galactic Survival. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $10 or more to get Ship of Fools, Lost in Play, En Garde, Deliver Us Mars, and The Entropy Centre. Pay $15 or more to also receive Gloomwood and American Arcadia. These activate on Steam.

Pay $1 or more to get Never Alone (w/Foxtales DLC). Pay $10 or more to also receive Lake, Beyond Blue, Gibbon: Beyond the Trees, Before We Leave, Alba: A Wildlife Adventure, and Carto. These activate on Steam.

Pay $5 or more to get Sin: Gold, Turok, and Blood: Fresh Supply. Pay $10 or more to also receive Forsaken Remastered, Turok 2: Seeds of Evil, and Doom 64. Pay $15 or more to also receive Powerslave Exhumed and Rise of the Triad Ludricrous Edition. Pay $20 or more to also receive Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered.

Pay $5 or more to get Heaven Will Be Mine, The World Next Door, and No Longer Home. Pay $11 or more to also receive Arcadia Fallen and Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly. Pay $15 or more to also receive Monster Prom 2 + Camp Forever DLC and Lakeburg Legacies. Pay $18 or more to also receive Wylde Flowers. These activate on Steam.

Pay $7 or more to get Epic Chef, Cafe Owner Simulator, Diner Bros, and PlateUp. Pay $12 or more to also receive Sugar Shack, One-armed cook: Gourmet Upgrade, Chef: Full Menu Bundle, and Cooking Simulator (w/Shelter DLC). These activate on STeam.

Ubisoft Store

Get an extra 20% off of your purchase with the coupon code UBISOFT20 during the Ubisoft Forward Sale. Restrictions apply.

New subscribers to Ubisoft+ will save on four months with a yearly membership. Visit the Ubisoft+ page to learn more. Only for a limited time!

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.