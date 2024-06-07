Weekend PC Download Deals for June 7: TopSpin 2K25 free weekend on Steam

Steam is watching this weekend's Summer Game Fest activities closely. It's ready to unleash big sales at any time, but for now, there's another good reason to head over there. Valve's storefront is in the mood for some tennis, offering one of the first discounts for TopSpin 2K25. If that's not enough, it's free to play for this weekend only. Give it a try and if you like it, pick it up. Otherwise, serve it back the other way.
Elsewhere, the Epic Games Store is in the final week of the Epic Games MEGA Sale and it's saved up its best deal for last. On top of the multitude of discounts, Marvel's Midnight Suns is available to own for absolutely free! This is an overlooked gem, so don't sleep on this deal. The Ubisoft Store is preparing for Monday's Ubisoft Forward presentation with a big seasonal sale, which includes a coupon and a deal for first-time Ubisoft+ subscribers. Finally, Green Man Gaming would like to get you into Final Fantasy 14 before Dawntrail arrives, so catch up with the Complete Edition right now.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Diablo 4 Ultimate Edition - $44.99 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Marvel's Midnight Suns - FREE until 6/13
- Electrician Simulator - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 6/10)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall + Annual Pass - $19.99 (80% off)
- Destiny 2 Legacy Collection (2023) - $11.99 (80% off)
- Manor Lords [Early Access] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Sifu - $15.99 (60% off)
- Epic Games MEGA Sale 2024
- Alan Wake 2 - $39.99 (20% off)
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition - $47.99 (20% off)
- The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria - $17.49 (30% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $29.99 (40% off)
- Skull & Bones - $29.99 (50% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - $27.99 (60% off)
- Pacific Drive - $23.99 (20% off)
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake - $13.39 (33% off)
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft - $23.99 (20% off)
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden - $39.99 (20% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $41.99 (40% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $53.59 (33% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $29.99 (40% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $24.99 (50% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Lords of the Fallen Deluxe Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - $35.99 (40% off)
- The Last of Us Part I - $40.19 (33% off)
- Remnant 2 - $29.99 (40% off)
- Payday 3 - $25.99 (35% off)
- Dead Island 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Crew Motorfest - $34.99 (50% off)
- Amnesia: The Bunker - $12.49 (50% off)
- Immortals of Aveum - $20.99 (65% off)
- Returnal - $35.99 (40% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - $24.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - $29.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - $35.99 (40% off)
- God of War - $24.99 (50% off)
- Hi-Fi RUSH - $22.49 (25% off)
- System Shock - $17.99 (55% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Outlast Trials Deluxe Edition - $37.49 (25% off)
- Dead Space - $20.99 (65% off)
- Aliens: Dark Descent - $21.99 (45% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged - $19.99 (60% off)
- Goat Simulator 3 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dying Light 2 Reloaded Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Blasphemous 2 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Tchia Oleti Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $14.99 (40% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Madden NFL 24 - $13.99 (80% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 24 - $13.99 (80% off)
- EA SPORTS PGA TOUR - $9.79 (86% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 - $20.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Starter - $9.99 (50% off)
- Deceive Inc. - $7.99 (60% off)
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - $20.99 (30% off)
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Bundle - $18.89 (40% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 - $13.74 (45% off)
- Gravity Circuit - $11.04 (35% off)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed - $9.99 (50% off)
- Riders Republic Complete Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- Outriders Complete Edition - $19.49 (35% off)
- Sifu Digital Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered - $9.89 (67% off)
- WrestleQuest - $11.99 (60% off)
- Chivalry 2 Special Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $1.49 (95% off)
- Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition - $4.79 (84% off)
- Quake 1+2 Enhanced Bundle - $5.99 (60% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Epic Games MEGA Sale 2024.
Fanatical
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Thirsty Suitors [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Remnant 2 [Steam] - $25.99 (48% off)
- Payday 3 [Steam] - $25.19 (37% off)
- System Shock [Steam] - $16.79 (58% off)
- Dead Island 2 [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 [Steam] - $5.99 (80% off)
Gamebillet
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $39.98 (20% off)
- Tekken 8 [Steam] - $47.95 (31% off)
- Ready or Not [Steam] - $33.99 (32% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.95 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 3 [Steam] - $29.95 (50% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $26.95 (33% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $16.99 (66% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $14.99 (70% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $10.90 (56% off)
Gamersgate
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $35.63 (41% off)
- Resident Evil 4 [Steam] - $26.99 (33% off)
- Exoprimal [Steam] - $27.00 (55% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $17.82 (70% off)
- Lords of the Fallen [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Open Roads [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Cocoon [Steam] - $16.49 (34% off)
- Thirsty Suitors [Steam] - $19.79 (34% off)
- Dead Island 2 [Steam] - $32.62 (50% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Steam] - $18.00 (55% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $15.39 (38% off)
- The Artful Escape [Steam] - $8.79 (56% off)
- Twelve Minutes [Steam] - $10.99 (56% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $13.19 (47% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $22.79 (43% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection [Steam] - $4.50 (77% off)
GamesPlanet
- Mortal Kombat 1 [Steam] - $25.99 (63% off)
- Remnant 2 [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [Steam] - $15.99 (68% off)
- Dead Island 2 Gold Edition [Steam] - $35.99 (55% off)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $26.99 (33% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [Ubisoft] - $7.70 (61% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $12.99 (48% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- A Plague Tale Bundle - $27.99 (60% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 6/12)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 (Classic, 2005) - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 7/10)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- Blasphemous 2 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Dead Cells - $12.49 (50% off)
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Contra Anniversary Collection - $3.99 (80% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Final Fantasy 14 Online Complete Edition - $24.00 (60% off)
- Remnant 2 [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $17.03 (72% off)
- Have a Nice Death [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- SaGa Frontier Remastered [Steam] - $12.50 (50% off)
- Collection of SaGA: Final Fantasy Legend [Steam] - $10.00 (50% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of June, you'll receive Risk of Rain 2, Warhammer 40K: Battlesector, Knights of Honor 2: Sovereign, Lego 2K Drive Awesome Edition, Miasma Chronicles, Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, A Guidebook of Babel, and Empyrion: Galactic Survival. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $10 or more to get Ship of Fools, Lost in Play, En Garde, Deliver Us Mars, and The Entropy Centre. Pay $15 or more to also receive Gloomwood and American Arcadia. These activate on Steam.
Pay $1 or more to get Never Alone (w/Foxtales DLC). Pay $10 or more to also receive Lake, Beyond Blue, Gibbon: Beyond the Trees, Before We Leave, Alba: A Wildlife Adventure, and Carto. These activate on Steam.
Pay $5 or more to get Sin: Gold, Turok, and Blood: Fresh Supply. Pay $10 or more to also receive Forsaken Remastered, Turok 2: Seeds of Evil, and Doom 64. Pay $15 or more to also receive Powerslave Exhumed and Rise of the Triad Ludricrous Edition. Pay $20 or more to also receive Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered.
Pay $5 or more to get Heaven Will Be Mine, The World Next Door, and No Longer Home. Pay $11 or more to also receive Arcadia Fallen and Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly. Pay $15 or more to also receive Monster Prom 2 + Camp Forever DLC and Lakeburg Legacies. Pay $18 or more to also receive Wylde Flowers. These activate on Steam.
Pay $7 or more to get Epic Chef, Cafe Owner Simulator, Diner Bros, and PlateUp. Pay $12 or more to also receive Sugar Shack, One-armed cook: Gourmet Upgrade, Chef: Full Menu Bundle, and Cooking Simulator (w/Shelter DLC). These activate on STeam.
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [Steam/Epic] - $16.49 (67% off)
- Looters & Labyrinths
- Starfield [Steam] - $46.89 (33% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [Steam] - $16.49 (67% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Early Access Students and Graduates Sale.
Ubisoft Store
Get an extra 20% off of your purchase with the coupon code UBISOFT20 during the Ubisoft Forward Sale. Restrictions apply.
New subscribers to Ubisoft+ will save on four months with a yearly membership. Visit the Ubisoft+ page to learn more. Only for a limited time!
- Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $29.99 (40% off)
- Skull and Bones - $29.99 (50% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $41.99 (40% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $24.99 (50% off)
- The Crew Motorfest - $34.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition - $36.00 (70% off)
- Riders Republic - $10.00 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $8.00 (60% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion - $9.00 (85% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $12.00 (80% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Ubisoft Forward Sale.
Steam
- TopSpin 2K25 - $47.99 (20% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 6/9)
- WWE 2K24 - $44.99 (25% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - $45.49 (35% off)
- No Rest for the Wicked [Steam Early Access] - $31.99 (20% off)
- ARK: Survival Evolved [Steam Early Access] - $35.99 (20% off)
- Tell Me Why - FREE for Pride Month (Must claim before 7/1 @ 10AM PT)
- Splodey - $9.74 (35% off)
- Street Fighter Sale
- Street Fighter 6 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $9.89 (67% off)
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 - $7.49 (70% off)
- More from the Steam Street Fighter Sale.
- Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story - $23.99 (20% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 - $27.99 (60% off)
- System Shock - $17.99 (55% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $7.99 (60% off)
- World War Z: Aftermath - $14.99 (50% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive - $19.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $19.79 (67% off)
- Monster Hunter World - $9.89 (67% off)
- Turnip Boy Robs a Bank - $10.49 (30% off)
- The Isle [Steam Early Access] - $13.99 (33% off)
- Dune: Spice Wars - $19.24 (45% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $16.49 (45% off)
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - $11.99 (60% off)
- Plague Inc: Evolved - $4.49 (70% off)
- You Suck at Parking Complete Edition - $1.99 (90% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for June 7: TopSpin 2K25 free weekend on Steam