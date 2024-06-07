New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

GameStop (GME) Q1 2024 earnings results post larger than expected loss

GameStop has pre-announced its full Q1 2024 earnings report as the company announces a secondary offering of shares. Here's all the details.
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
3

GameStop has reported its Q1 2024 earnings results. While the company already pre-announced disappointing revenues of $881.8 million down 28% from Q1 2023, we also got news that the struggling brick and mortar video game retailer posted a wider than expected loss of $0.12/share versus Wall Street analysts' consensus expectation of a $0.09/share loss. GameStop will not be holding an earnings results conference call today.

Screenshot of GameStop's Q1 2024 earnings results.

Source: GameStop Investor Relations

It's important to note that today's earnings release does not cover the period of time in which GameStop has issued millions of shares in two secondary offerings in the interest of bolstering the company's cash balance over the past month. 

While GameStop had already pre-announced the Q1 2024 revenue miss it appears that the one-two punch of this weak earnings report and a 75 million share secondary offering have shareholders taking pause after a mammoth run in the share price in the month of May.

Many investors still will be tuning into Roaring Kitty's livestream today at noon to see what the GameStop investor's next move will be with his extremely large GME share and options position.

This article is only meant for educational purposes, and should not be taken as investment advice. Please consider your own investment time horizon, risk tolerance, and consult with a financial advisor before acting on this information.

Full Disclosure:

At the time of this article, Shacknews primary shareholder Asif A. Khan, his family members, or his company Virtue LLC had the following positions:

Long GameStop via GME shares

Long GameStop via GME call options

CEO/EIC/EIEIO
CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola