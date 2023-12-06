GameStop (GME) board approves Investment Policy delegating portfolio management to CEO Ryan Cohen Ryan Cohen has received authority to manage GameStop's portfolio of investments.

A lot of fascinating information about GameStop’s business has come out alongside its Q3 2023 earnings report. Arguably one of the most interesting tidbits is a new investment policy that was approved by the company’s board of directors. Said policy grants CEO Ryan Cohen full control over GameStop’s investment portfolio, laying quite the interesting groundwork for the future of the company.

The announcement of GameStop’s new investment policy can be found on page 16 of the company’s 10-Q, which was filed to the SEC.

On December 5, 2023, the Board of Directors approved the Investment Policy. The Board of Directors has delegated authority to manage the Company’s portfolio of securities investments to the Company’s Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, Ryan Cohen, together with such assistants and management committees he may engage. The Company’s investments will be made in accordance with the guidelines set forth in the Investment Policy. The Board may also approve non-conforming investments and/or, in consultation with the Chief Executive Officer, modify the Investment Policy from time to time.

Source: GameStop

GameStop went on to list the following risks related to the new policy.

The value of our securities may decline.

Our portfolio of securities may be concentrated in one or a few holdings, which may result in a single holding significantly impacting the value of our investment portfolio.

The Company is required to recognize losses in a particular security for financial statement purposes even though the Company has not actually sold the security.

With this news, it'll be quite interesting to watch GameStop's business over the next handful of quarters.