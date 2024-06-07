Watch GameStop (GME) investor Keith 'Roaring Kitty' Gill's YouTube live stream here Famed GameStop trader and investor Keith 'Roaring Kitty' Gill is back with a YouTube live stream. Watch and react to all the GME news here.

GameStop's stock has had a volatile month and a half, and things are about to get even more interesting. Keith "Roaring Kitty" Gill will break his over three-year silence today at noon. With 120,000 call options held in his nearly billion dollar portfolio, the eyes of investors from around the world will be on this stream. Watch and react to the Roaring Kitty Live Stream here.

Roaring Kitty Live Stream - June 7, 2024

GameStop (GME) shares have skyrocketed in the last month and a half, with Mr. Gill showing up with a gang of meme tweets to throw gasoline on the fire. There were even rumors that he is being investigated by several regulators and his broker Etrade was set to give his account the boot. Although, it would be pretty dumb for an asset manager to dump a billionaire client. Right?

The following extensive disclosure footer has been added to the YouTube description of today's stream:

What time will Roaring Kitty Live Stream - June 7, 2024 start?

It's been a helluva ride for long-term GameStop shareholders.

The stream will air at 12:00 p.m. ET. Keith Gill's portfolio could top $1 billion ahead of this stream, so the eyes of the investing world will all be watching to see his next move with his 5 million GME shares and the 120,000 of the June 21, 2024 expiry $20/share call options he's watched explode in value this week. We will be here to bring you all of the GameStop news as it breaks leading up to next week's earnings release and the annual shareholder meeting.

Full Disclosure:

At the time of this article, Shacknews primary shareholder Asif A. Khan, his family members, or his company Virtue LLC had the following positions:

Long GameStop via GME shares

Long GameStop via GME call options