GameStop (GME) files to sell up to 75 million more shares GameStop has announced another secondary offering of shares, taking advantage of the stock's recent volatile moves higher.

Here's an excerpt from today's Form 8-K filed with the SEC:

Item 8.01 Other Events. On June 7, 2024, GameStop Corp., a Delaware corporation (the “Company”), filed a prospectus supplement (the “Prospectus Supplement”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) in connection with the Company’s “at-the-market offering” program (the “Offering”) for the offer and sale from time to time through Jefferies LLC (the “Sales Agent”) of up to 75,000,000 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the “Common Shares”), pursuant to the Company’s existing Open Market Sale AgreementSM (the “Sales Agreement”) with the Sales Agent, dated May 17, 2024. Prior to the date hereof, the Company has sold an aggregate of 45,000,000 shares of its common stock for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $933.4 million pursuant to the Sales Agreement. The Common Shares are being offered and sold pursuant to the Company’s automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3 filed with the SEC on May 17, 2024, which became effective immediately upon filing, and the Prospectus Supplement.

GameStop's stock is down over 20% on the news of the share offering, but the company also pre-announced its Q1 2024 earnings results posting a larger than expected loss of $0.11/share and a 28.7% decline in revenue from Q1 2023. GameStop's cash account will be bolstered by the secondary share offering announced today, but many will have their eyes on Roaring Kitty's YouTube livestream today at noon to see exactly what the investor plans to do with his 120,000 call options and five million shares of GameStop.

Full Disclosure:

At the time of this article, Shacknews primary shareholder Asif A. Khan, his family members, or his company Virtue LLC had the following positions:

Long GameStop via GME shares

Long GameStop via GME call options